After beating the absolute bricks off of Cody Rhodes in the final segment of RAW – and beyond – last week in Connecticut, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson decided to keep his streak of RAW appearances alive in Brooklyn, New York, opening up the show in front of the biggest gate in the history of WWE's flagship show.
And unsurprisingly, Rocky had a lot to say.
With his extensive entrance and some opening remarks set aside, Johnson got down to the meat and potatoes of the task at hand, namely noting that while he was happy to make good on his promise to make the “American Dream” bleed, he understands it may have rubbed a few fans the wrong way.
“I made that boy bleed. The Rock took his hands, and he wrapped it around that little head, and I rammed that boy's head into that bus, and I split his head wide open. And there was blood all over The Rock's hands, and just as promised, The Rock took his blood, and he wiped it on that belt. And now the only thing missing from that belt is the tears of Mama Rhodes,” The Rock told the fans in Brooklyn on RAW.
“The Rock is a man of his word, he whispered to Cody Rhodes last week at the beginning of the show, The Rock said, ‘I'm gonna make you bleed tonight,' and that's exactly what The Rock did. And all the Cody Crybabies did not like that. All the Cody Crybabies around the world, they were so upset that The Rock made their hero bleed. Do we have any Cody Crybabies here tonight? The Cody Crybabies didn't like that, but The Rock just laughed because they're grown adults crying about Cody Rhodes, crying. Crying about the whooping that The Rock laid on him, that The Rock said he'd beat him like a dog, and that's what he did. Now, there were some reactions that The Rock saw that stopped The Rock in his tracks; let's show the video.”
As the crowd looked up to the Titantron, they were met with videos of small, sad children, disappointed to see their idol being cursed at by an angry Rock while covered in blood. Did these reactions force Johnson to change his tune? In a word: No.
The Rock believes Cody Rhodes got what was coming to him.
So, after watching the “Little Nightmares” crying as their idol lay bleeding, The Rock admitted that it did hurt his feelings. Still, considering what Cody Rhodes did to him, Dwayne Johnson felt justified in his actions, as, to paraphrase his promo from the previous edition of RAW, ‘You don't f**k with the Final Boss.'
“Now, as you see, stuff like that breaks The Rock's heart just like I know it breaks your hearts too. Hey, like a lot of you, you've got little ones at home, The Rock has little ones at home. The Rock is a proud three-time girl dad. So when I see our little ones crying like that, it breaks my heart. However, to those mommies and daddies of all those little kids who were crying, The Rock wants you to take your little kids right now, put them in front of the TV right now because Uncle Rock is gonna drop some gospel on ya,” The Rock told the crowd in Brooklyn.
“Uncle Rock and everyone here tonight, little boys and little girls, here's the deal, there are moments in life when a man has gotta go what a man has gotta do and there are moments in life where we gotta do what we got to do. And there are moments in life where people stick their noses in businesses that it doesn't belong. There are moments in life where people talk s**t when they shouldn't be talking s**t. And that's exactly what Cody Rhodes did, so there are moments in life like now when The Rock has just got to beat that punk a** down over and over and over again.”
Will the little Cody fans in Brooklyn and watching from home understand that Rocky had to beat up, break up, and beat down their favorite wrestler because he talked some smack the previous week? I mean, probably not, but then again, when you're an unflappable legend and member of the TKO Board of Directors, you can more or less do whatever you want, even if some of the boys in the back, the TV Standards and Practices people, and Team “American Nightmare” really don't like it.