On paper, Roman Reigns is the biggest adversary on the path to Cody Rhodes finishing his story, right?
I mean think about it, Rhodes wants to finish his story and do what his father never could and the biggest opponent standing between himself and that goal is the “Tribal Chief” and the rest of his Bloodline buddies… or is it?
Discussing the biggest “Yeah, but” of Rhodes' current storyline heading into WrestleMania 40, Paul Heyman reveals that while the concept of a compromised hero or villain is paramount to successful storytelling and Reigns feels like the natural thorn in the “American Nightmare's” side, the actual truth is much sadder.
“Well, I think all great presentations have to have that ‘Yeah, but,' in it, I think every hero has to have the quality of being compromised. Batman has a really bad temper, Superman is not the best of all human beings, he's an alien. So even the most heroic have to be compromised in some ways. At the same time, the portrayal of someone whose heart is so dark that they have absolutely no redeeming qualities is not an interesting character, there's nothing to digest there. It's very one-dimensional. But when you have a villain who takes the money that they rip off of other people, and they tear down dilapidated houses to build a brand new orphanage and pay for the orphans to have a place to live, well, then that's a compelling portrayal of a villain. That's the “Yeah, but.” Well, he's a miserable human being, and he cheats in his matches, and he robs the hero of the title that they deserve, yeah, but he's building orphanages. And hey, the person that builds the orphanages, yeah, but then he puts out a press release about it,” Paul Heyman told Forbes.
“So all great stories have to have the “Yeah, but,” Roman Reigns is the “Yeah, but,” to the Cody storyline. Cody's storyline is very easy to digest. He is seeking closure, and even affirmation from the story of his own father who will never get to see him accomplish ultimately what his father was, the ‘American Dream.' That's the, “Yeah, but.” The pursuit, but his father will never truly know except spiritually from Heaven, etc, etc. But he'll never get that affirmation, that pride, the look in his father's eyes from his father, except in his dreams. That's the “Yeah, but,” so the “Yeah, but” in this story is that Cody is the “Yeah, but” to Roman Reigns, and Roman Reigns is the “Yeah, but” to Cody Rhodes.”
You know, as tragic as it may be, Heyman is spot on; no matter how great Rhodes' match is at WrestleMania 40, he will never get to enjoy the moment with his father because he simply isn't around. While it won't take away from the sweetness of the moment, in the end, there will be that aspect of Rhodes' story that will forever go unfinished, as, at this point, nothing else can be said.
Paul Heyman weighs in on RAW‘s jump to Netflix in 2024.
Elsewhere in his Forbes interview, Paul Heyman was asked about RAW moving to Netflix and how that will impact the show in the future. While he's unsure how the move will ultimately shake out, Heyman is a pro and knows that synergy will be at an all-time high with more storytelling tools under the same roof.
“I don't know how much that the industry changes because of Netflix or Netflix changes because of the industry. Just by way of example, and not to self-promote but to self-promote, when Roman Reigns and I were approached about doing the A&E biography of Roman Reigns, our first question was, ‘Give us a little bit of time and how can we look at all the other biographies that have been done so we can tell this narrative differently from a different perspective with a different look and a different presentation?' We didn't want it to be the same,” Paul Heyman told Forbes.
“And our goal is that after the A&E biography of Roman Reigns airs, that all other biographies that follow us will be influenced by, and the entire premise will be disrupted by what we did in the Roman Reigns bio. At the same time, I don't know if the Netflix platform is going to change sports entertainment or if sports entertainment utilizing that platform ends up changing the platform itself. That is the synergy and the collaboration that will work itself out when the, “Yeah, but,” scenario of WWE on Netflix takes place starting next year.”
What, even bringing back the “Yeah, but” into his answer from a few questions below? Goodness gracious, Heyman really is an absolute pro when it comes to doing media. If WWE can just follow his lead in their big move to Netflix next year, they will be just fine.