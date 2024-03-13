EA College Football 25 promises to have a ton of authentic content, but what about the Heisman Trophy? Perhaps the most coveted trophy in the entire league (except the National Championship), the Heisman is awarded to the most outstanding player in from the season. With EA College Football 25 including all FBS Schools, their stadiums, uniforms, as well as Bowl games and licensed players, we wonder if the Heisman Trophy made its way to the final product.
Is The Heisman Trophy Going To Be In EA College Football 25?
They’re in the game.
College Football 25 will feature all 134 FBS schools #CFB25 pic.twitter.com/WLH3DEXdv0
— EASPORTSCollege (@EASPORTSCollege) February 22, 2024
Yes, The Heisman Trust will allow the Heisman Trophy to be used in EA College Football 25. That means you'll be able to watch your Road To Glory Player fight each season for the biggest individual honor. Overall, to win a Heisman, you'll need to play lights-out-football for the entire season.
EA Sports' prior NCAA series, NCAA Football, also included the Trophy in several of the games' modes. You could see your own RTG player win the award after a hard-fought season. Additionally, it means you can see the best players on your team fight for the award in Dynasty mode.
EA College Football 25 seems to really focus on authenticity. With real players, uniforms, stadiums, and personalities, the game's development seems to be operating smoothly. Hopefully this level of detail also applies to the gameplay, which runs on the latest Frostbite Engine.
However, while the Heisman makes its way to EA College 25, others apparently won't. Per On3, The National College Football Awards Association reportedly declined an offer from EA to allow their own awards to appear in the game. Overall, some of their awards include the Bednarik Award, Biletnikoff Award, or the Bronco Nagurski Award.
While EA College 25 will surely have some annual award system for players, it just won't be the real one. Mark Wolpert, Executive Director of the Maxwell Football Club, said that “There’s an appetite for that game. And if brands are going to be represented there, we want to be compensated properly. So when I explained that to the EA rep, the response came back to me that if we choose not to do that, they’ll just make their own awards up and put them in the game.”
Obviously, it seems that both sides did not come to an agreement. Nevertheless, we hope these awards, along with real coaches, will make their way into future installments.
