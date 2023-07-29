Hollywood icon Will Smith has joined the conversation surrounding the ongoing strikes by SAG-AFTRA and WGA, expressing his unwavering support for both guilds. Taking to Instagram and Twitter, the actor shared a heartfelt message about the significance of this moment for the acting profession, Variety reports.

“As some of y’all mighta heard, my guild, @SAGAFTRA are on strike along with our writer colleagues in the WGA. It’s a pivotal moment for our profession,” Smith wrote.

Will Smith vocalizes his support for the SAG-AFTRA strike: “It’s a pivotal moment for our profession. 33 years into my career as an actor & there are some days when I feel like I’m that kid from Philly who’s on borrowed time even though I know I’ve been extraordinarily blessed.” pic.twitter.com/2Q3tWuv0xr — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 29, 2023

With a career spanning 33 years in the industry, Will Smith acknowledged that even with his success, there are days when he still feels like that “kid from Philly who’s on borrowed time.” He expressed gratitude for his friend, teacher, and mentor, Aaron Speiser, whom he affectionately refers to as “coach,” for helping him through such moments.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The strikes have been ongoing since April for WGA and since July 14 for SAG-AFTRA, both calling for fairer contracts with studios. Smith's public endorsement of their cause has earned appreciation from the SAG-AFTRA Foundation, who replied, “Thank you for your support Will!”

In his post, Smith also expressed hope and admiration for the next generation of actors he recently met during a visit to an acting class with Coach Speiser. The encounter left him amazed and inspired by their talent and passion for the craft.

“I’m grateful to coach for continuing to support these talented hopefuls in this art-form that I love and have been lucky enough to work in for three decades of my life! Thanks COACH!” he concluded.

Smith's voice adds to the growing chorus of industry figures showing solidarity with the striking guilds.