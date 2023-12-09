Whoever this mystery woman spotted with Will Smith is, the truth remains that she looks very similar to Jada Pinkett Smith.

Will Smith has recently been seen in the company of a mysterious woman at Art Basel in Miami, sparking speculation about his relationships. The 55-year-old actor and the unidentified woman were spotted leaving the prestigious art event together, sharing the same limousine, Yahoo reports. Witnesses reported that Smith engaged briefly with photographers, while the mystery woman walked closely behind him. The striking thing about it all is that she very much resembled Jada Pinkett Smith.

Big Willie Style: Who's the Mystery Woman Seen With Will Smith in Miami? https://t.co/XS1fyGl7ZN pic.twitter.com/3MrBSOufuR — The Root (@TheRoot) December 8, 2023

The woman kept her attire simple, donning flared jeans paired with a white tee and open-toe heels. With accessories such as designer sunglasses and a stylish bag, she walked a few meters from the Oscar winner and appeared to be the only woman among a group, possibly his security team.

Smith and the mystery woman were also seen at the renowned pizza restaurant Lucali, known for attracting celebrities like Beyoncé and Jay-Z. The actor, wearing a polo and cargo pants, seemed to be enjoying a break from the intense public scrutiny he has faced.

This sighting follows weeks after Jada Pinkett Smith, Will's wife, affirmed their commitment to each other, despite the revelations in her best-selling memoir. During an appearance on “The Drew Barrymore Show,” Jada shared that they had no intention of ending their marriage, emphasizing their enduring bond. Despite their separation in 2016 and Jada's acknowledgment of an “entanglement” with August Alsina, the couple has consistently found their way back to one another.

The presence of Will Smith with a mysterious woman has sparked curiosity and speculation about the dynamics within the Smith-Pinkett household, adding another layer to the couple's public narrative.