Zach Edey's return atop the NBA Rookie of the Year award ladder did not last long. Just weeks after re-becoming the betting favorite to win the award, the Memphis Grizzlies center has been surpassed by Washington Wizards rookie Alex Sarr.

Sarr has the best odds of winning the award on Fanduel Sportsbook. He is priced at +170, giving him an implied probability of 37 percent. Sarr has also claimed the top spot on the NBA Kia Rookie Ladder.

Several other players have also bypassed Edey, who has dropped to fourth on the list. In late December 2024, Edey was lined at +120, which has now risen to +900. Edey's teammate Jaylen Wells and San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle have also leapt over him. However, Edey remains above Yves Missi, who has dropped to fifth in the betting market despite being second on the Kia NBA Rookie Ladder.

Missi was previously the betting favorite to win the award before Edey took control. The New Orleans Pelicans center has seen a recent dip in production due to lingering injury issues and the return of star forward Zion Williamson.

If Sarr is named the 2025 NBA Rookie of the Year, he will technically become the first Wizards player to claim the trophy. Wes Unseld, Walt Bellamy, Terry Dischinger and Earl Monroe have all done it before in the franchise, but no player has done so since the team rebranded to the Washington Wizards in 1997.

Wizards C Alex Sarr's recent improvements

Following a slow start to the year, Sarr hit a groove in December 2024 and has kept his foot on the gas since. While not a dynamic scorer, he has reached double figures in 17 of his last 18 games.

Sarr's biggest impact has been on defense, where he has already become one of the premier rim protectors. The 19-year-old is averaging 1.6 blocks per game on the year, the ninth-best in the league. His superior mobility and athleticism have also been utilized on the perimeter, giving the Wizards fluid switchability on ball screens.

While Sarr has surged, Edey has faded with the Grizzlies. The 7-foot-4 giant still starts for the team but is often phased out of the rotation due to his lack of mobility and foul issues. The Purdue alum is averaging just 17.5 minutes per game through Memphis' first eight contests of January.

Sarr's emergence could be boosted soon if the team moves veteran center Jonas Valanciunas before the upcoming trade deadline. The Wizards are expected to be involved at the Feb. 6 deadline, and Valanciunas is one of the names commonly mentioned within the organization.