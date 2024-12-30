Memphis Grizzlies’ ninth overall pick, Zach Edey, has leaped past New Orleans Pelicans rookie center Yves Missi as the betting favorite for Rookie of the Year. Since Edey was added to the Grizzlies starting lineup, Memphis has continued to climb up the Western Conference standings. And now it’s led to its rookie center reaching the top of the best betting odds for ROTY.

Edey is leading Missi, as the top rookie centers have the best odds of winning the first-year honor, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Edey has +120 odds, leading Missi, who is second with +400 for the best odds. The top rookie centers lead San Antonio Spurs’ rookie Stephon Castle (+600) and Edey’s teammate, Grizzlies guard Jaylen Wells (+900).

Edey recorded his fourth double-double (21 points, 16 rebounds) in a 155-126 win against the Toronto Raptors, followed by 14 points and nine rebounds in a 132-124 win against Missi and the Pelicans. Zach finished with a pair of blocks in both games as the Grizzlies have won four of their last five games.

The Grizzlies improved to 22-11. The Grizzlies’ current stretch led to Memphis leapfrogging the Houston Rockets for the second-best record in the Western Conference, trailing the Oklahoma City Thunder (26-5) by 5.0 games for the top spot.

Zach Edey’s glowing review before ROTY clash vs. Yves Missi

It didn’t take long for Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins to turn rookie center Zach Edey into a starter before facing New Orleans Pelicans rookie Yves Missi. Jenkins sang Edey’s praises before facing Missi following the Grizzlies’ historic 29-point win over the Toronto Raptors.

For Jenkins and the Grizzlies, it was their second 30-plus-point win at home this season. Jenkins shared how much Edey has impressed him thus far.

“Zach was a force [in the win over the Raptors],” Jenkins said. “His rebounding was phenomenal, had a couple of blocked shots but just deterring shots in the paint, deterring drives in the paint. I thought he was pretty grounded on the offensive side with his finishes. He was able to get in better positions, and his spacing on the offensive side was really good.

“Overall, he was huge when we went on a couple of runs. Transition opportunities come from his blocked shots or him limiting them to just one shot. His presence was huge for us on both ends.”

Edey is averaging 11.3 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.2 blocks, and 0.8 steals amidst his rookie campaign with the Grizzlies, who will face the Suns on Tuesday night.