The Washington Wizards are on the road to take on the Philadelphia 76ers Wednesday night. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Wizards-76ers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Wizards-76ers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Wizards-76ers Odds

Washington Wizards: +10.5 (-106)

Moneyline: +400

Philadelphia 76ers: -10.5 (-114)

Moneyline: -520

Over: 217.5 (-110)

Under: 217.5 (-110)

How To Watch Wizards vs. 76ers

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

TV: Monumental Sports Network, NBC Sports Philadelphia

Why the Wizards Could Cover the Spread/Win

Philadelphia does not allow a lot of points per game, but that is because they slow the pace way down. The 76ers do not allow other teams to get a lot of shots off against them. Their game plan is to use the shot clock, and force the other team to, as well. However, Philadelphia lets teams have the third-highest field goal percentage against them. All Washington has to do is hit their shots. If they can knock down their shots in this game, the Wizards will be able to cover the spread.

Kyle Kuzma left Tuesday's game with an injury, so his status for Wednesday is uncertain. However, Jordan Poole is healthy, and he is the leading scorer. He scores 21.8 points per game, and he shoots over 40 percent from beyond the arc. Poole is going to have to lead the team on Wednesday. There are some role players that can make some noise, but it will most likely come down to whether or not Poole can have a good game. If he plays well, the Wizards will play well.

The 76ers do not score the ball well. They have struggled all season, even when Joel Embiid is on the court. Philadelphia scores just 107.4 points per game, which is the third-lowest in the NBA. Philadelphia just does not shoot the ball well enough to win games consistently. The 76ers will not have Joel Embiid or Paul George for this game, so that is another thing for Washington to take advantage of. If they can play just a little bit better defense Wednesday night, the 76ers will be able to win this game.

Why the 76ers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Wizards are the worst defensive team in the NBA. They allow the most points per game in the NBA, and teams shoot a high percentage against them. Philadelphia could be without Joel Embiid as he missed practice on Tuesday, but they should still be able to put up some points. Tyrese Maxey scores 25.4 points per game, which leads the team. Even without Embiid and Paul George, the 76ers will be able to put up some points Wednesday night.

Along with their rough defensive play, the Wizards are not great on the offensive side of the floor. Washington scores the seventh-fewest points in the NBA, they have the fourth-lowest field goal percentage, and third-lowest three-point percentage. The Wizards try to pick up the pace on offense, but they struggle to make shots. Philadelphia allows the 10th-lowest points per game this season, so do not expect the Wizards to have a lot of success in this game.

Final Wizards-76ers Prediction & Pick

Philadelphia is missing two of their big three. For that reason, I will take the Wizards to cover the spread.

Final Wizards-76ers Prediction & Pick: Wizards +10.5 (-106)