The Dallas Wings' 2025 WNBA season has not gone according to plan. Yet, they played a competitive game against a potential WNBA Finals contender in the Atlanta Dream through three quarters on Friday night. The Dream ultimately earned a 100-78 win after Atlanta took control of the contest in the fourth quarter, but Dallas — despite playing with only eight players as injuries continue to provide trouble — played a respectable brand of basketball considering the circumstances. Following the game, Maddy Siegrist — who led Dallas and matched her career-high with 23 points — shared an optimistic admission as the Wings attempt to end the '25 campaign on a high note.

“We've been dealt a tough card at points this season,” Siegrist told reporters. “I mean, we didn't know we were going to have enough players to play tonight, and we just we're like, ‘okay, we have eight tonight, we're going to go with this eight… This is who we got and we have enough.' I think that's a positive, like, to go up to a championship contention team and go toe-to-toe for three and a half quarters… That just shows the direction we're going.”

Siegrist, 25, projects to play an important role in the Wings' long-term outlook alongside Paige Bueckers. The forward has only appeared in 22 total games so far in 2025 due to injuries, but she is averaging 12.7 points and 4.5 rebounds per outing.

The Wings' injury concerns have been an unfortunate part of the season. Dallas is certainly hoping for better luck in that regard in the future. The roster features a number of young players with intriguing upside, so it would not be surprising to see the team emerge as a contender within the next couple of years.

Siegrist is encouraged by how the team is refusing to give up. She seemingly felt that the Wings displayed their potential on Friday in Atlanta. Another challenging matchup awaits Dallas on Wednesday, however, as the Wings will play the Lynx in Minnesota.