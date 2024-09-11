ARLINGTON, TX- The New York Liberty defeated the Dallas Wings 105-91 on Tuesday evening. Dallas fell to 9-27 on the season with the loss. Breanna Stewart led the Liberty to the win as the Wings' disappointing campaign continued. Veteran Natasha Howard revealed her message to young players on Dallas' roster with the Wings not in playoff contention.

“Finish strong, work on the things that you need to work on,” Howard said after Tuesday's game. “Even though we didn't make the playoffs, this is an opportunity for the players that don't really get a lot of playing time to show what they can actually do. Build on that for the next season.”

Howard has played well in recent action. Her leadership is incredibly important as well. She is a well-respected veteran for the Wings who contributes in multiple facets of the game.

Natasha Howard playing well despite Wings' struggles

Dallas Wings forward Natasha Howard (6) reacts during the second half against the Indiana Fever at College Park Center.
Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Howard scored 21 points on Tuesday night. She added three assists, two rebounds and one steal.

Howard, a two-time All-Star, entered the game averaging just under 18 points per outing. She is also recording right around seven rebounds per game. Arike Ogunbowale and Satou Sabally receive the majority of the attention for the Wings, and they are unquestionably both great players. However, Howard has quietly enjoyed a strong season.

In the end, Howard and the Wings wish the team had a better record. It has been a frustrating season for Dallas. Nevertheless, the future remains bright with so much young talent on the roster. Perhaps Natasha Howard can continue to lead as a veteran moving forward as well.

The Wings will play the Liberty once again on Thursday night. They will then host the Seattle Storm on Friday evening in what will be the team's final home game of the 2024 WNBA regular season.

