On Thursday, Caitlin Clark announced she was done for the year due to nagging injuries. Certainly, it broke the hearts of fans all over.

Nevertheless, Clark has kept a positive outlook and is still supporting the Indiana Fever. The Fever are vying for a playoff spot in a widespread injury-plagued season.

In addition to the Fever, Clark is showing her love for her other favorite team, the Kansas City Chiefs. Both are playing on Friday night.

The Fever will take on the Chicago Sky at home. Meanwhile, the Chiefs are taking on the L.A. Chargers on Friday in Brazil.

“Go Fever , Go Chiefs!!! let’s have a day” Clark posted on her social media account.

Clark has missed more than half of the season due to injuries. As a result, she finished the year averaging 16.5 points, 8.8 assists, and 5.0 rebounds per game.

Altogether, Clark played 13 games. Her love for the Chiefs goes without saying.

She is one of the most high profile Chiefs fans. It wasn't that long ago in which Clark sat next to Taylor Swift at a Chiefs game to watch Swift's fiancé and Clark's friend Travis Kelce.

Meanwhile, the Fever are standing at 21-20 with three games left on the year. After the Sky, they will play the Washington Mystics on Sept. 7 and the Minnesota Lynx on Tuesday Sept. 9.

The Fever could still join the dance

They still have a chance to make the playoffs with a few scenarios. Either they win their remaining three games, win a tiebreaker against the Los Angeles Sparks, Seattle Storm, or Golden State Valkyries.

Altogether, the Fever could be ranked as high as fifth. At first, the Fever seemed poised to go all the way.

Then the injuries piled up. As for Clark, she wasn't able to live up to her Rookie of the Year season.

However, she is not done and still has a bright future ahead of her.