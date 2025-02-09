The Indiana Fever are very lucky to have Caitlin Clark on the team. Clark had an electric rookie season in 2024, drawing massive viewership numbers and breaking multiple WNBA rookie records. Now she proved that she is capable of throwing a football as well ahead of Sunday's big game.

Clark put on a show on Saturday ahead of Super Bowl 59. She posted a video of herself on Instagram at the Gatorade Lab in New Orleans. The Gatorade Lab is basically a target practice range for fans who want to test their skills throwing a football.

In the video, Clark can be seen knocking down target after target, showing off her impressive quarterback skills.

The video was shot as an advertisement for Gatorade. Clark notes as the beginning of the video that she is “very dehydrated” and struggles on a few throws. Then she drinks some Gatorade and starts nailing her targets.

Fans noted that Clark's ability to throw “laser passes” in the WNBA may translate well to throwing a football.

Clark is a noted Kansas City Chiefs fan, so it makes sense that she is in attendance for the Super Bowl. She'll probably be cheering for a three-peat like the rest of Chiefs Kingdom.

Is there anything that Caitlin Clark cannot do?

Fever got reloaded in free agency, ready to push for a WBNA title in 2025

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever will be ready to make a championship run of their own this summer.

The Fever made a flurry of moves at the beginning of the WNBA free agency period to add talent around Clark. Indiana retained Kelsey Mitchell, who proved she has excellent chemistry with Clark in 2024.

The Fever also went on to add a number of talented players in free agency. They signed six-time All-Star DeWanna Bonner and veteran Natasha Howard, who started her WNBA career in Indiana.

Indiana also pulled off a trade that sent out NaLyssa Smith and a first-round pick for guard Sophie Cunningham and a second-round pick.

After all of these moves, the Fever now look to have a more talented starting lineup than in 2024. They also made some big improvements to depth, as the Fever now have a deep bench of useful role players as well.

The Fever made their first playoff appearance since 2016 during Clark's rookie season in 2024. Now Indiana is viewed as one of the top teams in the WNBA.

Fever fans can expect their team to take a big step forward in 2025.