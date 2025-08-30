Earlier this week, the Indiana Fever signed Aerial Powers to a hardship contract. This was done to compensate for the rash of injuries afflicting the Fever's top talent.

After they defeated the Los Angeles Sparks on Friday, 76-75, Indiana re-signed Powers to a seven-day hardship contract.

During the game, Powers finished with 9 points, 6 rebounds, and two assists.

This comes at a pivotal time with the season coming to a close and the playoffs around the corner. Currently, the Fever have a record of 21-18 and are in 6th place in the WNBA standings.

This year, Powers is averaging 3.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game in three games played.

Previously, Powers had played with the Dallas Wings, Washington Mystics, Minnesota Lynx, Atlanta Dream, and Golden State Valkyries.

In June, Powers signed with the Valkyries to fill gaps left behind by players taking part in the EuroBasket tournament.

Powers was named to the 2016 WNBA Rookie Team coming out of Michigan State University.

With the Mystics, Powers helped lead them to the WNBA championship. Additionally, Powers has played overseas in China, South Korea, and Turkey.

Her ability to score and rebound provides much-needed relief to a Fever team hobbling at the worst point of the season.

The Fever will take whatever they can get

Prior to the season, the Fever were considered genuine title contenders. Led by the starting five of Caitlin Clark, Kelsey Mitchell, Natasha Howard, Aliyah Boston, and DeWanna Bonner.

Then the injuries piled up and Bonner abruptly left Indiana to go to Phoenix.

Clark has missed a total of 14 games due to quad and groin injuries. Recently, Sophie Cunningham went out with a knee injury.

Plus, Syd Colson and Aari McDonald went out for the year with injuries. In essence, the addition of Powers, an established proven veteran, is very welcomed.

She can compliment the continued excellence of Mitchell, Howard, and Boston.