It hasn't exactly been smooth-sailing for the Indiana Fever amid Caitlin Clark's quad injury. They lost their first two games with Clark on the mend, and with their superstar guard set to miss at least two weeks, the Fever might end up being in real trouble if they don't get it together quickly. Making matters worse, the Fever were also without sharpshooting guard Sophie Cunningham heading into their Tuesday night clash against the Washington Mystics.

Nonetheless, the Fever got the job done against the Mystics, snapping their three-game losing streak in the process of taking an 85-76 victory on Tuesday. This was a revenge game of sorts for the Fever, as they looked to redeem themselves after being dealt an 83-77 loss by the Mystics on the 28th of May.

With Clark and Cunningham out, the Fever had to rely on Kelsey Mitchell to do the bulk of the scoring. Mitchell delivered; she put up a game-high 24 points on 7-14 shooting to bounce back from a putrid past two games. In losses to the Mystics and Connecticut Sun, Mitchell shot a combined 8-31 from the field, and it was always going to be difficult for Indiana to win if their best player amid Clark's injury were to shoot a horrid percentage from the floor.

But it wasn't just Mitchell who showed up for the Fever. They got the win with a true team effort; Lexie Hull and Aliyah Boston scored 14 and 10 points, respectively, to join Mitchell in double digits, while DeWanna Bonner and Damiris Dantas also pitched in with a combined 17 off the bench.

Moreover, the Fever's signing of Aari McDonald amid their injury woes paid off immediately; she put up seven points and five assists, and the team was a +6 during her minutes — a good sign that she is a capable depth piece who can step up at anytime even once Clark returns.

Fever should get Caitlin Clark back from injury soon

Two weeks is not a long time in the WNBA; if all goes according to plan and Clark returns to the Fever lineup after just two weeks on the sidelines, then she would only have missed three games.

The Fever's next game is very winnable, and having Clark back for that clash against the Chicago Sky would be of great help. It would also add more entertainment value to the game, as seeing Clark bring out the best in herself whenever she faces Angel Reese is always a fun watch.