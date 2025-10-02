When it comes to the offseason, the Indiana Fever are looking at what's possible for Kelsey Mitchell. After all, she fought valiantly throughout the WNBA playoffs with a hobbled Fever roster.

Ultimately, Mitchell succumbed to injury in Game 5 of the Semifinals against the Aces. Subsequently, she was taken to the hospital and was diagnosed with a rare muscle breakdown known as rhabdomyolysis. In the end, the Fever lost to the Aces in a hard-fought battle 107-98.

On Thursday, Mitchell provided insight on what her plans are with free agency approaching, per Alexa Philippou of ESPN. Ultimately, she said “I hope we have a league”, in reference to the ongoing CBA negotiations where players have threatened a lockout with a deal to their liking.

In the meantime, Mitchell is set to become an unrestricted free agent. Also, the Fever are looking to resign her, but Mitchell is going to take this time to think things through.

The Fever finished the season at 24-20, the most season wins in franchise history. Furthermore, they had to scratch and claw their way through, given the total number of injuries they sustained. Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham, Syd Colson, Aari McDonald, and Mitchell experienced injury.

Kelsey Mitchell carried the Fever on her back

Article Continues Below

Throughout this stretch, Mitchell along with Aliyah Boston and Lexie Hull mustered their way through. That was especially true with Mitchell.

Altogether, Mitchell finished the season averaging 20.2 points and 3.4 assists per game. In the playoffs, she averaged 22.3 points and 3.0 assists per game against the Atlanta Dream and then the Aces.

Furthermore, Mitchell set franchise records in scoring. She finished with the most 30+ point games in a single season with 11, surpassing Tamika Catchings. Also, Mitchell set a franchise record for the most 20+ points games in a season with 20.

Before her injury, Mitchell finished Game 5 with 15 points, two assists, and two rebounds.