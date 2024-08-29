The Indiana Fever continued their WNBA playoff push after defeating the Connecticut Sun on Wednesday, 84-80. As the Fever hung on to the seventh seed by climbing to only a game below .500 (15-16), shooting guard Lexie Hull stole the spotlight from rookie sensation Caitlin Clark.

Hull became the first WNBA player since Tamika Catchings to post a stat line of 17 points, eight rebounds, and 4-of-6 shooting from three. Meanwhile, Lexie Mitchell led the Fever with 23 points, while Caitlin Clark set a WNBA rookie record.

Hull's single-game achievement was shared by StatMamba on X, formerly Twitter.

The Fever get hot

Both Hull and Clark turned in record-setting games versus the Sun. While Hull caught up with Fever legend Tamika Catchings, Caitlin Clark set the record for most made threes in a single season with 86, breaking the record of the Atlanta Dream's Rhyne Howard of 85 3-pointers made in 2022.

CAITLIN CLARK NOW HAS THE MOST THREE POINTERS MADE BY A ROOKIE IN @WNBA HISTORY! 👌 Clark drains her 86th 3PM of the the season, passing Rhyne Howard's record of 85 set back in 2022 pic.twitter.com/7K6d8bM4GP — NBA TV (@NBATV) August 28, 2024

On the other hand, Lexie Hull started her first game, taking over Katie Lou Samuelson's spot due to injury. Setting her name beside Catchings just after her promotion to starter might convince the Fever's coaching staff to give her more reps before Samuelson returns to the lineup.

For now, though, Hull's two-way ability complements Clark's impeccable playmaking and shotmaking. Hull provides the spark on defense while Clark sets the table on the other end. Moreover, Clark and Hull have built solid chemistry together, finding each other easily on the court and finishing dimes.

Meanwhile, perhaps the Fever could also use their latest starter to cover up Caitlin Clark's glaring weakness. While Clark might be a generational passer and scorer, she is also a turnover machine, averaging 5.5 TOs a game. Frankly, these TO numbers are unacceptable for a point guard who handles the ball as much as she does.

While a team could let this weakness slide for the regular season, it's a death sentence in a playoff series. Surely, the team to meet the Fever in the first round will have scouted out Clark's turnover tendencies and will come up with defensive schemes to make her cough up the ball and disrupt their offense.

As the head of the snake, Clark will take the Fever only as far as she can take them. However, it also falls on her teammates to help her out by easing the pressure off her shoulders. Lexie Hull's scoring ability should help take some of the defense's attention off Clark, while her nose for defense should make life harder for their opponents.