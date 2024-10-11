The Minnesota Lynx took the initiative and a 1-0 series lead over the New York Liberty after winning Game 1 of the WNBA Finals after a miraculous comeback led by Defensive Player of the Year Napheesa Collier. Also, the Lynx had just survived a deciding Game 5 against the Connecticut Sun in the semifinals, which may have contributed to their slow start. However, the team dug deep and mounted a rally that forced overtime and eventually got the win. Collier herself discounted the effects of fatigue on the team.

“This is the Finals, no one cares if you're tired,” she said in her postgame interview, via ESPN on X, formerly Twitter.

WNBA Finals Game 1: Lynx def. Liberty, Lynx lead 1-0

Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (24) shoots as New York Liberty forward Jonquel Jones (35) defends in overtime at Barclays Center.
© Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

In their Game 1 victory over the Liberty, Napheesa Collier put up 21 points for the Lynx, grabbed eight rebounds, and swatted six shots, on 10-16 shooting, her six blocks the third-most in WNBA Finals history.

The Liberty had led by as much as 18 points in the first half, but Minnesota hung around, thanks to the efforts of Collier, Courtney Williams, and Kayla McBride.

Williams paced the team with 23 points, while McBride had 22. Moreover, the Lynx's 18-point comeback tied the largest comeback in league history, which the Liberty had set against the Houston Comets in 1999.

Both teams have much at stake in these Finals. The Liberty are hunting their first-ever WNBA championship, while the Lynx want to set the league record for the most titles, with five.

These two teams also had the best records during the regular season, which helped build championship habits that propelled them all the way to the Finals.

However, the Liberty have the most recent Finals experience, losing the 2023 WNBA championship to the Las Vegas Aces, whom they eliminated in the last semifinals.

Meanwhile, for the WNBA, this Finals will be the last best-of-five series. Prior to Game 1, Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said the WNBA Finals will be best-of-seven starting next season.

More Minnesota Lynx News
Caitlin Clark and Napheesa Collier on either sides of the graphic. Maybe Caitlin in like a walking stride and Collier shooting a midrange basket
Fever-Lynx WNBA Commissioner’s Cup Final matchupJess Koffie ·
Alex Rodriguez applauds as the Minnesota Timberwolves play the Portland Trail Blazers in the first quarter at Target Center.
Ex-MLB star Alex Rodriguez, owner group finalize complex Lynx, Timberwolves saleZachary Draves ·
Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (24) dribbles the ball past Las Vegas Aces center Kiah Stokes (41) in the second half at Target Center.
Lynx star Napheesa Collier gets final injury status for Mystics gameRussell Steinberg ·
Minnesota Lynx guard Courtney Williams (10) drives to the basket past Las Vegas Aces forward Kierstan Bell (1) in the second half at Target Center.
Lynx’s Courtney Williams reacts to coach’s hilarious ‘Finding Dory’ nicknameZachary Howell ·
Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (24) looks on against the Phoenix Mercury in the second half at Target Center.
Lynx offer key Napheesa Collier injury updateZachary Draves ·
Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (24) during the first quarter against the Golden State Valkyries at Chase Center.
‘Concern’ over Napheesa Collier injury clouds Commissioner’s Cup final returnBen Strauss ·