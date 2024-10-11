The Minnesota Lynx took the initiative and a 1-0 series lead over the New York Liberty after winning Game 1 of the WNBA Finals after a miraculous comeback led by Defensive Player of the Year Napheesa Collier. Also, the Lynx had just survived a deciding Game 5 against the Connecticut Sun in the semifinals, which may have contributed to their slow start. However, the team dug deep and mounted a rally that forced overtime and eventually got the win. Collier herself discounted the effects of fatigue on the team.

“This is the Finals, no one cares if you're tired,” she said in her postgame interview, via ESPN on X, formerly Twitter.

WNBA Finals Game 1: Lynx def. Liberty, Lynx lead 1-0

In their Game 1 victory over the Liberty, Napheesa Collier put up 21 points for the Lynx, grabbed eight rebounds, and swatted six shots, on 10-16 shooting, her six blocks the third-most in WNBA Finals history.

The Liberty had led by as much as 18 points in the first half, but Minnesota hung around, thanks to the efforts of Collier, Courtney Williams, and Kayla McBride.

Williams paced the team with 23 points, while McBride had 22. Moreover, the Lynx's 18-point comeback tied the largest comeback in league history, which the Liberty had set against the Houston Comets in 1999.

Both teams have much at stake in these Finals. The Liberty are hunting their first-ever WNBA championship, while the Lynx want to set the league record for the most titles, with five.

These two teams also had the best records during the regular season, which helped build championship habits that propelled them all the way to the Finals.

However, the Liberty have the most recent Finals experience, losing the 2023 WNBA championship to the Las Vegas Aces, whom they eliminated in the last semifinals.

Meanwhile, for the WNBA, this Finals will be the last best-of-five series. Prior to Game 1, Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said the WNBA Finals will be best-of-seven starting next season.