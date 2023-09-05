Acclaimed and controversial director Woody Allen was at the Venice Film Festival this weekend for the premiere of his new film, Coup de Chance The Annie Hall director revealed that his latest film may be his last.

Speaking to Variety, Allen, 87, revealed that he has “so many ideas for films that I would be tempted to do it, if it was easy to finance.” However, “beyond that, I don't know if I have the same nerve to go out and spend a lot of time raising money.”

Later in the interview, Allen reiterated his stance on raising money for a new film. “I was thinking this is my 50th film and I have to decide if I want to make more films. There's two things that I thought about. One is, it's always such a pain in the neck to raise money for a movie,” he said. “And do I want to go through it? Making the movie is one thing, but raising the money for it, you know, is tedious and not glamorous. And now if somebody steps out of shadows and says, ‘I'll give you money to make your money,' that would be an influential factor in making another movie.”

He continued by talking about the streaming factor. “And the other thing is where movies have gone. I don't like the idea — and I don't know of any director that does — of making a movie and after two weeks it's on television or streaming,” he said. “This is not a high cultural point. There were many wonderful films made in the past, and you don’t see many wonderful films made now. When I wanted to go to the movies, there used to be three or four films I was dying to see. Every week there would be a film from Truffaut and Fellini and Ingmar Bergman and Kurosawa. Now, very few European films are playing in the United States to begin with. I think we’re not in a wonderful place culturally, certainly not in cinema.”

While Woody Allen making another film is far from a sure-fire thing, he did add that “if I made another film, I think the basic idea that I have is in New York, and I would make it there.”