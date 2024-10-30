San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama took his love for Star Wars to new heights when he met some of the franchise’s most iconic characters at Space Con 2024. From October 25 to 27, the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio transformed into a sci-fi haven, hosting stars from across multiple universes, including the Star Wars saga. Wembanyama, a self-proclaimed Star Wars superfan, got the chance to meet Ewan McGregor (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Hayden Christensen (Anakin Skywalker), and Rosario Dawson (Ahsoka Tano), experiencing what was surely an unforgettable moment, MySanAntonio reports.

Expand Tweet

Standing at an impressive 7-foot-4, Wembanyama beamed with excitement as he posed for a photo alongside his heroes. The towering Spurs rookie had to channel his inner fanboy, restraining the urge to launch into countless questions about lightsabers and Jedi lore. For Wemby, who used his first major paycheck to purchase a massive Lego Millennium Falcon set, this encounter was a true moment of fan fulfillment. A loyal follower of the franchise, he’s shared that his favorite characters are Obi-Wan and Anakin, and that Episode III: Revenge of the Sith holds a special place in his heart.

Space Con 2024 was more than a dreamy event for fans of all things space-related, featuring guests from Star Trek, Marvel, and more. Wemby’s experience felt even more serendipitous, as it unfolded just steps away from the court where he would later help the Spurs secure a thrilling 109-106 win over the Houston Rockets in their home opener. His meeting with the Star Wars stars was a highlight that encapsulated his passion and brought a touch of his favorite galaxy far, far away to his own basketball universe.

Chewbacca-Inspired Kicks for a Rising Star

As if meeting the stars of Star Wars wasn’t enough, Wembanyama also debuted a pair of sneakers that perfectly reflect his love for the saga and his unique style. To celebrate his Rookie of the Year title and his lifelong connection to the Star Wars world, Wemby introduced his new “Wookie of the Year” Nike GT Hustles. These Chewbacca-inspired kicks feature long brown and black shaggy fur that brings the character’s look to life. A silver Nike swoosh and a bandolier-inspired strap complete the unique design, making them a one-of-a-kind tribute to the beloved Wookiee.

Adding to the excitement, Wembanyama revealed that he had no idea about the special sneakers gifted to him as a surprise. “It was a surprise for me. It was gifted to me. I didn't know about it,” he shared, clearly thrilled by the unexpected homage to one of his favorite Star Wars characters.

Beyond simply being a tribute to Chewbacca, the sneakers symbolize Wemby’s rise in the NBA and his role as a fresh face in the Spurs lineup. Much like the resilient Wookiee, Victor Wembanyama brings a powerful mix of strength, humor, and loyalty to his team, traits that make him a fan favorite both on and off the court. As the season unfolds, Spurs fans can expect Wembanyama to continue blending his passion for the game with his unique personality and fandom, leaving a lasting impact in the NBA and making his mark as the league’s “Wookie of the Year.”