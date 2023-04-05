Loves Arsenal and the Los Angeles Clippers, so his loyalty can never be questioned. This guy has been through enough sports trauma for one lifetime.

Many expected that the blow-off Hell in A Cell match between Edge and Finn Balor in Wrestlemania 39, months after Balor helped Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley kick the Rated-R Superstar out of the Judgment Day stable, to be a heated bout. After all, beyond Balor’s betrayal, the Judgment Day were also responsible for inflicting some pain on Edge’s wife, Beth Phoenix, which forced the WWE Hall of Famer to say the dreaded words “I Quit” during the 2022 Extreme Rules PLE.

And that’s exactly what their match ended up being — a bloodbath. Even with Balor bringing out his famous “Demon” alter-ego, Edge was able to stand tall, thanks in no small part to a crushing ladder toss that bust the Irish wrestler’s head wide open.

Days after his Wrestlemania 39 defeat, Finn Balor proved to the entire world that the mere fact that he was able to finish the match in spite of the nasty head wound he suffered is a victory in and of itself.

(Trigger warning: The tweet below contains graphic imagery.)

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Wrestlemania 39 is not the first time that Finn Balor was able to finish a big match despite suffering some sort of injury in the middle of a heated affair. Back in his Summerslam 2016 match against Seth Rollins, Balor injured his shoulder off a buckle bomb from The Architect, but he was still able to power through and become the inaugural WWE Universal Champion. The next night on Raw, Balor then had to vacate the title to rehab his torn labrum.

Nevertheless, fans of Balor, relieved as they may be that he dodged a more serious injury (such as a concussion or other similarly dangerous head injuries), will be disappointed with the outcome of his Hell In A Cell match with Edge. Balor’s alter-ego, in particular, has lost two big matches, one against the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns in 2021 due to an inexplicable turnbuckle explosion, and now against Edge.

It’s unclear which wrestler Finn Balor feuds with next. But for now, Balor should, perhaps, get in touch with his inner demons and wonder why they aren’t powering him to victory like they did in the past while he recovers from his Wrestlemania 39 battle scars.