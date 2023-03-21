A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

When Roman Reigns takes the ring against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39, it will be for all of the marbles… literally.

After over 900 days as champion, Reigns will put his, and The Bloodline’s legacy on the line in the April 2nd main event; win and he inches even closer to 1,000 days with the Universal Championship, making him one of the longest-reigning title holders of the modern era. And if he loses? Well, let’s hope he doesn’t, as such a fate could cause Jey Uso to leave him, Jimmy Uso to leave him, Solo Sikoa to leave him, and even “The Wiseman” Paul Heyman to begin the process of looking for new clients.

Needless to say, the “Tribal Chief” has a lot on the line when he rolls into Inglewood, but based on what a source told Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport, it sounds like Reigns might lose more than his belts if he comes up short at Mania: he might lose his TV time too.

“I can imagine there’s probably a significant break, at least a month even longer, until there’s a major show that requires Roman Reigns,” Dangoor wrote. “You may not see him until SummerSlam though. He’ll be away for a little bit.”

On paper, this rumor makes a ton of sense; Reigns has already pulled back on his schedule as champion, and it’s hard to imagine him rolling up to the first SmackDown after WrestleMania, April 7th, and asking the crowd, “so what do you want to talk about?” If Rhodes represents change to the WWE Universe, then the one being changed is, unfortunately, Reigns.