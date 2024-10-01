After missing a couple of months due to an attack from “Big” Bronson Reed, Seth Rollins made his return to WWE on Monday Night RAW with a vengeance.

During the main event of the September 30 episode of RAW, Reed took on Braun Strowman in a “Last Monster Standing” match. Towards the end, Rollins made his shocking return, costing Reed the match.

After a superplex broke the ring, Rollins made his way to the ring. He hit a brutal curb stomp on Reed, who landed directly onto steel steps. Reed stayed down for the 10 count as Strowman made his way to his feet.

This continues the budding rivalry between Rollins and Reed. The Visionary is making his return just in time for the upcoming Bad Blood PLE, which will take place on October 5. However, it may be too late for him and Reed to make the card.

Perhaps the feud between the two will be a TV rivalry for RAW. The WWE's flagship program has missed the presence of Rollins since he lost the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL.

Seth Rollins' recent injury history

Even before his latest return, the WWE's Visionary Seth “Freakin” Rollins has had a long past with injuries. His first world championship reign was cut short due to one.

He had been dealing with lingering injuries leading into WrestleMania XL. At the Showcase of the Immortals, Rollins wrestled twice with a torn meniscus. This resulted in him taking an extended leave from WWE until close to Money in the Bank in July.

He faced Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship at Money in the Bank, losing thanks to interference from CM Punk. Rollins then was the special guest referee for Punk's match against Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam.

On the RAW following SummerSlam, Rollins was written off TV after an attack from Bronson Reed. Reed hit six Tsunamis on Rollins, resulting in the Visionary coughing up blood.

But he is now back and ready to roll. WWE fans will have to continue watching RAW to see where the feud with the rising star Reed will go.

His WWE career

After starting his WWE main roster career as a part of the Shield, Rollins has become one of the company's biggest singles stars. He turned on his Shield stablemates in 2014, joining the Authority.

From there, he would go on to win a Money in the Bank contract, cashing it in during a match between former Shield member Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. He won the World Heavyweight Championship and held it for over 200 days before relinquishing it due to injury.

Overall, Rollins is a five-time WWE world champion. He was the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion after the new iteration was introduced in 2023. During his time in the developmental brand NXT, he was the inaugural NXT Champion.

Additionally, he has won the Intercontinental and United States Championships. Rollins has also won the RAW Tag Team Championships six times with as many partners. He has also won a Royal Rumble in 2019, using the win to challenge Lesnar at WrestleMania 35.