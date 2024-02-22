LA Knight remains the hottest superstar in SmackDown.

LA Knight gets his WWE 2K24 OVR Ratings revealed today by UpUpDownDown, with Greg Miller telling the rising superstar his grade for this year's game.

Another day, another set of @wwe @2K reveals, this time kicking off with the man that has EVERYBODY saying: LA KNIGHT! But will @LAKnightWWE be saying “YEAH!” to his @WWEgames rating? pic.twitter.com/mn8QfKtkI8 — UpUpDownDown (@UpUpDwnDwn) February 22, 2024

LA Knight is one of the hottest stars in WWE right now, and his rapid rise in the company is reflected by the big jump in his OVR rating. From his 81 OVR rating in WWE 2K23, LA Knight now has an 88 OVR rating in WWE 2K24, better than AJ Styles, Jimmy Uso, and The Miz.

This raise is impressive given how LA Knight hasn't won a single WWE singles championship yet. His recent bouts against the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns have proven how much fans love him, with fans cheering for him every occasion. Sadly, his search for gold has yet to produce results.

LA Knight immediately proved that he could match the hype when he was allowed to return to his LA Knight persona, following his terrible Max Dupri gimmick with the Maximum Male Models. While that stable was fun for what it's worth, it was one way to greatly underutilize a super-talented wrestler.

LA Knight will be one of the competitors during this weekend's Elimination Chamber in Perth, Australia, and this would be his last chance to earn a championship match at WrestleMania. However, it doesn't look like he is favored to win the match, as Drew McIntyre has the most momentum entering the match this Saturday.

Regardless, we're excited to see how LA Knight's future career in WWE will pan out, and hopefully, he'll stay hot around this time next year.