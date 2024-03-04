WWE 2K24 hastily removed Brock Lesnar from its playable roster when the former WWE Universal Champion was implicated in the scandal embroiling former WWE owner Vince McMahon. This followed his removal from WWE SuperCard and from the cover of WWE 2K24.
While the developers were able to remove Brock Lesnar from the selectable wrestlers for players to use in the game's various modes and match types, they didn't have enough time to completely erase The Beast from the game. Thus, Brock's game files are still in the final release of WWE 2K24, and in fact, he can still be played, but only through the Showcase mode.
This year's Showcase Mode features 22 matches across four decades worth of WrestleMania, with the first match happening all the way back to WrestleMania III, with the most recent matches happening just last year at WrestleMania 39. Brock has featured in many prominent WrestleMania matches in his career, and some of his most important ones appeared in the game.
Thus, Brock Lesnar is playable in the WrestleMania XXX match against The Undertaker where he broke his streak, and in the WrestleMania 31 match against Roman Reigns. He is also playable in a super secret match within the Showcase Mode that we won't be spoiling here in this article.
In Showcase Mode, players get to control Brock Lesnar '14 and Brock Lesnar '15. With the way how WWE 2K games work, that also means there's a base Brock Lesnar character separate from his callback versions. Most importantly, we know that these are separate playable characters rather than alternate attires because the moveset of Brock Lesnar '14 is different from Brock Lesnar '15.
If the two callback versions of Brock were simply alternate attires to the main one, then all three would have shared the same move set.
With the investigation around the lawsuit filed against Vince McMahon still underway, TKO Holdings is playing it safe and has removed everyone implicated in the case from its programming, which includes WWE 2K24.
Fans are holding onto hope that the allegations against Brock aren't real and that he still has a chance to become a regular playable character in WWE 2K24 through a future patch once Brock's innocence has been proven in court.
However, we won't be holding our breath on that one.
WWE 2K24 is set to have its release on March 8, 2024, on PC through Steam, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series X, with owners of the Digital Deluxe and Forty Years of WrestleMania Editions gaining access to the game as early as March 5, 2024.