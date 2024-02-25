Whether you got up early, stayed up late, or watched it on a tape delay, the 2024 running of the Elimination Chamber had a little bit of everything for fans of professional wrestling, from gimmick matches to local babyface turns, and even a series of joint manipulation spots so gruesome it might have actually left Finn Balor with broken fingers.
What the show didn't have a lot of, as it turns out, was actual in-ring wrestling, as Covalent TV ran the numbers on the show and shared some pretty incredible results on social media that need to be seen to be believed.
Elimination Chamber runtime stats
-
There was a total of 1 hour, 50 minutes, and 13 seconds of actual wrestling on the show. The show ran for 4 hours and 30 minutes, including the kickoff. Imagine sitting there live in the crowd for that long for only 5 matches and a talk show. Everything else was video packages, Peacock ads, and Australian tourism endorsements.
-
There was 55 minutes between the end of Judgment Day/Bates-Dunne match and the opening bell of Men's Elimination Chamber match.
-
The Grayson Waller Effect talking segment was 22 minutes long. On a PPV.
Wow, while the show really did feel segmented, with an Elimination Chamber match followed by a traditional match with The Grayson Waller Effect in between, it's wild to learn that there was almost an hour between the bells on the second and third matches, with a notable chunk of that time committed to the opening musics of not one, not two, but nine different wrestlers starting with Grayson Waller and ending with LA Knight. Even if the crowd appeared to really enjoy the show, especially the ending, it makes sense that some fans in attendance were less than enthused at having to watch a four-and-a-half-hour show with over half of the run time spent on non-wrestling activities.
Raquel Rodriguez opens up about her Elimination Chamber journey.
Speaking of the Elimination Chamber, one of the least likely performers to make an appearance on the show was Raquel Rodriguez, who shocked the world by returning at the Last Chance Battle Royal on SmackDown and won the whole darn thing to punch her ticket to Perth.
Making her first in-ring appearances since being diagnosed with Mast Cell Activation Syndrome, Rodriguez looked completely at home in the Chamber, hitting her signature powerhouse offense on friend and foe alike before being taken out by Bianca Belair at the 25-minute mark of the match.
Reflecting on her emotional and literal journey to Perth on social media, Rodriguez put over the people who helped her get there and celebrated herself for doing her best despite having a flare-up on the way to the show.
“If you had told me that on the long flight to Perth Australia for the first time it was gonna blow my face up and turn me the same color as my pink satin pillow case (might have been the makeup on Monday too) I would have still jumped on that flight! Maybe my trip didn’t go as planned but I’m still learning this new body of mine. A big part of being a female Wrestler for WWE is getting to sit in that makeup chair with our amazing makeup team who I love so much and getting to get dolled up. It’s part of being a girl. It’s part of feeling fully the part. At the end of the night, I’m proud I went out there Alicia Keys style.
“Even if this trip didn’t go as planned I am still grateful that I was blessed to be in Elimination Chamber in Perth Australia with 5 other talented women! And I got to hug a koala bear so it was a win for me — thank you so much to the lovely Vanessa of @lymphaticmassageperth for seeing me last minute 3 times to help me feel my best for the chamber. Your grace, kindness and knowledge was a Godsend —-
“Thank you to @westozwildlife for the hugs and animal love! A big thank you to the entire WWE medical team! And so much love to my family & friends for the late and early phone calls, prayers, and constantly checking on me —- los amo! On to a long flight home.”
Where some WWE Superstars may have opted to pull out of the Elimination Chamber due to their MCAS flair-up, Rodriguez decided to brave it out to not only accept the body she has but use it as a weapon to make performers like Tiffany Stratton and Liv Morgan feel very uncomfortable indeed. All things considered, a brave performance by one of WWE's top babyfacces.