Published November 13, 2022

By Matty Breisch · 4 min read

Folks, as crazy as it may sound, WWE’s next “Premium Live Event,” Survivor Series, is just two weeks away, and already, the teams for the event’s two premier matches, a male and female version of WarGames, are slowly coming into focus.

First came the addition of Nikki Cross, who left her almost-a-superhero ways on SmackDown in favor of embracing a full-on SAnitY-style attitude adjustment. After making a concerted effort to attack her former tag team partner, Alexa Bliss, at every turn, Cross has seemingly joined forces with Damage CTRL to become their unofficially fourth member, and no one, not even the 24/7 Championship, was safe from their wrath.

Then seemingly came The Brawling Brutes, who emerged at the end of SmackDown to attack the Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and The Usos during their main event, The Bloodline celebration. While the idea of the Brutes filling three of the spots in the five-on-five match makes some sense, especially with Sami Zayn all but surely earning the final spot on the Bloodline side, as Butch and Ridge Holland did wrestle Jimmy and Jey at Crown Jewel, the seeming fourth member of the team was far less likely, as Drew McIntyre teamed up with his long-time rival for the common goal of besting the “Head of the Table” once and for all.

So, as things presently stand, nine of the ten members of the male WarGames match have been decided, and seven of the ten female members have been decided, but who could fill those final four spots? Well, let’s try to find out.

The Survivor Series: WarGames poster is incredible. pic.twitter.com/VvT4gmF3h8 — Wrestle Features (@WrestleFeatures) November 6, 2022

Four wrestlers who could fill the final spots at WWE Survivor Series WarGames.

4. Candice LeRae

So, if Survivor Series WarGames is going to feature a feud between Damage CTRL and the nameless trio of Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka, it only makes sense to include one of the few RAW performers who has secured a win over Bayley, Candice LeRae.

That’s right, while LeRae’s run on the main WWE roster hasn’t exactly been prolific, with the former The Way member recording a loss in only her second match on RAW, she does have singles wins over Bayley and then-Nikki ASH, and has wrestled all four of her televised matches against a member of Damage CTRL. If given a chance to showcase her stuff on one of WWE’s Big 4 “Premium Live Events,” the “Poison Pixie” could fully establish herself outside of NXT and her relationship with Johnny Gargano.

3. Rhea Ripley

If LeRae joins Belair’s team at Survivor Series, the only logical fifth member for the Damage CTRL team has to be Rhea Ripley, the breakout star of Judgement Day who has found a ton of success both in the ring and outside of it as a powerhouse enforcer for Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and Damian Priest. After working through a segment on RAW where the Judgement Day lamented the addition of a new member to The OCs – more on that in a minute – Ripley ran into Belair, who has the same RAW Women’s Championship belt that once belonged to “The Nightmare” back in 2021.

While Ripley will likely continue to work with the boys of Judgement Day moving forward, don’t be too surprised if her popularity makes another shot at Belair’s belt – remember, her match at Money in the Bank was canceled due to injury – a reality.

2. Mia Yim

If Ripley is in WarGames as the fifth member of team Damage CTRL, then Mia Yim should be the final member of Belair’s bunch, as she was literally brought back into the WWE Universe to be a Ripley-buster. Though Yim hasn’t wrestled a match back in WWE just yet, as her most recent in-ring work came as a member of Impact Wrestling, that will certainly be fixed at some point in the not-too-distant future and could result in a match at Survivor Series. Some matchups just make sense.

1. Kevin Owens

And last but not least, with just one spot open in the men’s running of WarGames, who better to go against Reigns, Sikoa, The Usos, and Zayn than Kevin Owens? I mean, think about it; Owens wants Roman Reigns and his ultimate prize, the Undisputed WWE Universal Heavyweight Championship, doesn’t like The Usos, doesn’t like McIntyre – which could make for some fun, inter-team drama – and has a history with Zayn that lasts 20 years across multiple promotions. Put the “Prizefighter” back into the main event picture, give him a long run in the cage before the bell officially rings, and watch as one of the most popular performers in the WWE Universe recaptures the hype he rightfully deserves.