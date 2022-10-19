8 WWE performers Bret Hart wishes he wrestled before retirement

Bret “The Hitman” Hart is only 65 years old. Though it’s been more than a decade since the WWE Hall of Famer stepped foot in a wrestling ring ready to rumble, wrestling a tag match alongside John Cena versus Alberto Del Rio and Ricardo Rodriguez on a 2011 episode of RAW, there are a number of performers who have wrestled much deeper into their 60s than the once and forever leader of the Hart Foundation, with his one-time WWF opponent Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat having just booked a match at 69, and his long-time WWF frenemy Ric Flair having wrestled his “final match” in a one-night-only recreation of the old Jim Crockett Promotions. Sure, he suffered a series of concussions around the turn of the century that effectively ended his career right then and there, starting his now-infamous feud with Goldberg in the process, but medicine has come a long way since 2001 – if Flair can wrestle a match with his laundry list of former issues, why couldn’t Hart?

Well, someone at K&S WrestleFest decided to ask that very question, with the occasional manager of FTR giving a very interesting answer, in addition to a list of “dream matches” he wishes he could have given to professional wrestling fans before he hung up his boots once and for all, as transcribed by Fightful.

“If I had no issues with my concussion and stuff,” Hart told fans. “If I never had a stroke, maybe. Let’s just say I was healthy, at my age, I’d go back. I would have taken it pretty seriously. I would have wrestled a lot more over the last ten years if I hadn’t been hurt. All of the dream matches that everyone talks about, I would have loved to done all of them. Daniel Bryan [Bryan Danielson], CM Punk, Roman Reigns, John Cena, Randy Orton.”

Hart-Danielson? An all-time classic, for sure. Hart-Punk? A weird fit in the ring but the promos would be incredible. Hart-Reigns? In the 2010s, it would have been interesting. Hart-Cena? The biggest star of the 2010s vs the “The Best There Is, the Best There Was, the Best There Ever Will Be?” Heck yes. Even Hart-Orton would have been a fun fit, especially considering “The Hitman’s” relationship with “Cowboy” Bob Orton.

If Hart ever opts to come out of retirement for a one-time-only, technical-focused bout, whether in a trios bout with FTR or solo showdown against the likes of Danielson, it’s safe to say the list of opponents lining up to take a swing at “The Hitman” will be long and storied, including – get this – three more names he committed a little extra time to in the same signing session.

Hart has 3 more performers he’d like to wrestle in WWE or otherwise.

Elsewhere in his signing session, Hart was asked about who he would have liked to see in the ring for a dream match, as opposed to the obvious external options that fans have been linking him to for years.

“Kurt Angle would have been one of my primary guys,” Hart said, once again per Fightful. “He always wanted to work with me and I wish I could’ve worked with him. I would have loved to work with Brock Lesnar just because I always heard he was a good pro in the ring. The opposite of Goldberg.”

Hart hates Goldberg; what else is new? Well, another new thing fans learned about “The Hitman” is that he is reportedly a big fan of Rey Mysterio and wished he could have worked with him at some point in their respective careers. Now, technically speaking, this match not only could have happened but actually did happen, as the duo wrestled together alongside Edge in a trios victory over Alberto Del Rio, Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre, according to Cagematch.

“A guy I really wish I could have worked with would have been Rey Mysterio,” Hart added. “Rey was really as special or unique as Andre The Giant was, in a different way. There is only one great masked wrestler in the history of wrestling that was really great, and that’s Rey Mysterio. Rey has always been one of the best. When I think of great wrestlers, I always overlook Rey but he’s one of the greatest of all time. I’ve always respected him and wish I could have worked with him.”

On paper, Mysterio vs. Hart is sort of a weird fit in the ring, as the former is borderline-inarguably the best luchador in American wrestling history, whereas the latter is in the same vein from a technical perspective but as they both have proven over the course of their careers, it’s clear the duo would have made it work, and likely would have brought the house down for that matter too.