After watching his tag team win streak come to an end alongside Grayson Waller in the first and only successful Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship defense of Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso's run with the straps, you'd think Austin Theory would be feeling pretty down in the dumps.

The momentum train is dashed, the titles are elsewhere, and suddenly, the dynamic duo would have to return to the drawing board to figure out what's next for their thrown-together tag team, right?

… nope, as it turns out, Theory is feeling pretty good about his and Waller's efforts on SmackDown, as he explained to Megan Morant, Matt Camp, and the rest of the crew on The Bump.

“Look, that was a season premiere, alright? And they got ‘Austin Theory Live,' and that's as much as they're gonna get. You know, you could talk about wins and losses, but life's not about wins and losses, Megan,” Austin Theory said on The Bump. “I mean, let me motivate you, let me inspire you, cause that's what I do; I'm a good guy, I'm an inspirational guy. Look, when you go out there and you look as good as me, and you're as jacked as me, and you're as smart as me, and you've got a partner as good as Grayson Waller, you've gotta understand something: You're out there, and you're giving the people what you want, and that's you, a visual. They get to see me, that's a win all day. You understand? You see where I'm coming from? See what I'm trying to say? You're talking about a victory, you're talking about the Tag Team Champs? ‘Main Event' Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes, are they the Tag Team Champions right now? I don't think so! Thanks to me because I beat them down, me and Grayson Waller we wore them down, and when they showed up to Monday Night RAW, Judgment Day, do you know what they did?”

Win: Finn Balor and Damian Priest won the match, and all four members of Judgment Day are champions once more. Does Theory, in his internal wisdom, believe Judgment Day owes himself and Waller something for their troubles? Maybe yes, maybe no, but Theory is open to at least hearing new ideas.

“I'm not asking for a membership in Judgment Day, but it would be kind of cool, right? Maybe,” Theory concluded.

Whoa, is there a world where Theory becomes a member of Judgment Day? I mean, probably not, but hey, would Dominik Mysterio have joined the group when Edge initially put it together back in the day? Wrestling is weird, and maybe Theory had a Hot Topic phase fans didn't know about back in the day.

Austin Theory puts over the legitimacy of the Grayson Waller bump.

Later in his appearance on The Bump, Austin Theory was asked about his relationship with Grayson Waller.

For Theory, there isn't a better partner he could have asked for than Waller, as their partnership is clearly breeding positive results.

“Look, the Grayson Waller rub is real. I mean this guy, he's on a platform no one else can touch,” Theory said. “But what do you do with someone that great? You put them with Austin Theory, you put our minds together, you put our skills together, you put what you see before your eyes together, and that's it, we're blowing minds, we're selling out arenas. That's what happened: The greatest tag team of all time. Alright?”

Asked by Morant how he they can fit two massive egos under the same moniker, Theory shrugged off the question, noting that he believes The Bump host shouldn't be talking about egos.

“Ego? Egos? Hold on a second, you wanna talk about egos? Look, me and him, we dress real nice, but looks whose trying to make a statement, looks whose trying to stand out, look whose trying to be somebody. Me and this guy (Matt Camp) we don't need to try to be somebody because people know who we are, you understand? Maybe not him as much because, you know, but I'm Austin Theory, I'm 26 years old. I put Dwayne in his place on SmackDown, 150 million views, beat ‘The Goat,' that's what they call him, the ‘Greatest of all Time,' John Cena at WrestleMania. You want me to name more? You want me to keep going?”

Sometimes, having two massive egos in a single tag team is just asking for trouble. Other times, it's a charisma machine that gets fans more and more excited with each passing appearance. For now, it appears the pairing of Theory and Waller fall into the latter category… at least until it inevitably falls apart and into the former.