Austin Theory still has a major lesson to learn in the WWE Universe

One of the most interesting developments of the Paul “Triple H” Levesque era has been how WWE has handled Austin Theory.

Once the handpicked heir to Vince McMahon, who had a rocket strapped to his back on the way to one of the most meteoric six-month runs in recent WWE memory that included a run with the United States Championship and a spot in Money in the Bank, Theory’s push was immediately called into question when his mentor was forced to retire due to an expansive track record of salacious behavior. Theory made his expected appearance at SummerSlam where he cleanly lost his rematch with Bobby Lashley and then saw his attempted Money in the Bank cash-in whipped away by a massive F5 onto the briefcase by Brock Lesnar.

From there, Theory took a few weeks off before eventually returning to the ring in the buildup to Clash at the Castle, where he wrestled a pre-show match with Alpha Academy versus Madcap Moss and the Street Profits before again trying and failing to cash in his briefcase due to a perfectly placed punch from Tyson Fury.

Is that all that is left for Theory in WWE? Will he forever be stuck in the mid-card, cursed to a life of 50-50 bookings and the occasional comedy spot when at a Pay-Per-View? Will Theory try to cash in his briefcase in Philadelphia at Extreme Rules only to eat a trashcan to the face or take a kendo stick to the back of the head from an ECW legend like The Blue Meanie?

Fortunately, Theory’s current program with Kevin Owens might actually show a glimpse of the complexity that could be hidden just under the surface of a still-only-25-year-old who has a lot of important matches left to play.

Austin Theory continues to be defiant in the face of Kevin Owens’ WWE wisdom.

After being fully broken down in the ring by Owens, who called himself one in a million while his foe was nothing more than a dime a dozen, accused Theory of being the sort of muscle-bound, fresh-faced kid who doesn’t want to work for what he wants. Though Theory tried to play this off and act like Owens’ words didn’t affect him, the look on the 25-year-old performer’s face said otherwise.

Was this… character growth? Was Theory finally going to break down the facade he’s built on sheer arrogance and finally embrace becoming a true Superstar like Johnny Gargano, Dolph Ziggler, and even Owens want him to be? That day may eventually come, but when WWE sent a camera crew to the backstage area the try to understand where Theory was coming from, he remained defiant as ever:

And Owens? It’s so funny because he wants to unveil that I’m just handed opportunities but let me take you back down memory lane. The Elimination Chamber, I beat Kevin Owens to get into the Elimination Chamber then what happened there? I was the only man left in that chamber with Brock Lesnar. And then, when I became the youngest United States Champion, I defended against the man that has done so many things, so many championships, Finn Balor. I beat him straight up. And then, I go on to the Money in the Bank Pay-Per-View. Starting at the beginning, I defend the United States Championship and have an all-out war against Bobby Lashley. He got the best of me. So then what? I was what, handed an opportunity to go into the Money in the Bank match? Less than 50 percent I walk into there, I’m in there with former WWE Champions like Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, Sheamus, to name a few, all of those guys at the top of their game, and me? I just had a United States Championship match, but what happened? That wasn’t an excuse, I walked in there and did what I always do, and that’s all day. I became the youngest Mr. Money in the Bank, and I’m tired of people trying to play down my achievements like I haven’t busted by a–. I’m the future, and the future is right in front of you. That is A-Town down.

Oh Theory, you don’t have to rip off your resume every time you talk to someone within the confines of WWE; Kevin Egan knows that you’re the youngest United States Champion in WWE history and that you are still Mr. Money in the Bank. A true sign of emotional maturity is not having to throw your accomplishments around to justify your place; a lesson that Owens will continue to try to teach one way or another.