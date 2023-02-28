After interviewing Damage CTRL ahead of their match with Becky Lynch and Lita for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship belts, Cathy Kelley attempted to throw things back to Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick to continue on with RAW, but as he so often does, Austin Theory saw a camera and wanted to unleash some of his schtick on the fans watching at home. In Theory’s mind, why would you want to talk to Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY and not the best champion in all of WWE?

“Cathy, Cathy, whoa, whoa, whoa,” Theory said. “You just interviewed with WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, and they are great champions, but everyone knows Austin Theory is the greatest champion in WWE. And speaking of that, you know I’m not being talked about. You know, my achievements, everything I’ve accomplished. You know what everyone is talking about? John Cena. When John Cena comes back next week, that’s what he’s gonna, do, the thing is, they just like the hustle, the loyalty, the success, and the respect, but look at me, my hustle.”

“The Elimination Chamber, I walked in there with five of the best in WWE, and I hustled, and I beat them all. And loyalty? Oh, there isn’t anyone more loyal to this championship than me. I had less than 48 hours after that grueling Elimination Chamber I defended this championship, and who did I beat? A Hall of Famer, the Rated-R Superstar, who had multiple World Championships, Edge. I did that. That’s the thing, I’ve got the hustle, I’ve got the loyalty, and oh, respect. Cathy, I have a lot of respect for John Cena, I really do. And next week, in Boston, his hometown, I’m gonna look him in his face, and I’m gonna give him all of the respect he deserves. The only thing I ask is that he gives me the same treatment.”

Goodness, Theory is straight-up obsessed with Cena at this point. Hopefully, this leads to a match at WrestleMania 39; otherwise, this is embarrassing.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Ric Flair thinks John Cena can legitimize Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39.

One person who does think Theory and Cena are going to throw down at WrestleMania 39 is Ric Flair, the 16-time World Champion who now does big business in the podcast game. Speaking with his To Be The Man partner Conrad Thompson, Flair believes that this match has the potential to make Theory into a star.

“I know this about John, and it’s one thing that makes John special,” Flair said. “If there is a position that will help the company and help an individual that he likes, he’s in. Theory wrestling John Cena automatically makes Theory a big player. Whether you think he is or not, he’s getting to wrestle John Cena. John Cena is a big deal. And John is very giving, it’s not about John Cena anymore. It’s about ‘what can I do to make the company better and be a company guy?’ But by the way, you’ve got to pay me a lot to do it. I’m sure there’s a paycheck involved, he isn’t just going to walk into the locker room and say ‘whoo.’”

Would Cena do the job for Theory at WrestleMania 39, or is this more of a one-for-you, one-for-me scenario where “The Champ” gets a win at Mania before bowing out a few weeks later at SummerSlam? Either way, it’s if Flair is correct, things are looking up for A-Town Down.