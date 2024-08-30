The first ever Bash in Berlin WWE PLE has a stacked match card, including Gunther taking on Randy Orton, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley vs. Dominik Mysterio and Liv Mordan, and CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre in a strap match.

Unlike most B-level WWE PLEs, Bash in Berlin has high stakes and hot feuds. The Women's Tag Team Championship is also being defended when The Unholy Union (Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn) take on Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill. Read on for our full predictions for the show.

WWE Bash in Berlin match card

Below is the announced match card for the Bash in Berlin PLE. It begins at 1 pm ET/10 am PT on Peacock in the United States.

World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Randy Orton

Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Kevin Owens

Mixed tag team match: The Terror Twins (Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley) vs. The Judgement Day (“Dirty” Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan)

Strap match: CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre

Women's Tag Team Championship: The Unholy Union — Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn (c) vs. Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill

Gunther's near-home country win

World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Randy Orton

While Gunther is from Austria, Bash in Berlin takes place in its next-door neighbor, Germany. So, it is not truly a hometown match, but odds are the WWE universe will be in favor of the Ring General.

He takes on Randy Orton in a rematch from their King and Queen of the Ring match. Their previous encounter ended controversially, as Orton's shoulders were not pinned to the mat.

Initially, it appeared the WWE was going to ignore the gaff. But after Gunther won the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam, Orton demanded his rematch. In kayfabe, this makes sense, as Orton waited to pick his spot to demand his rematch once the Ring General had the title. In reality, it seems like nifty retconning from Triple H.

Anyway, Gunther will win this match and definitively put an end to the rivalry. It is a predictable outcome — though Gunther having a short reign after a record-breaking 666-day one with the Intercontinental Championship would be interesting — but that is the job of the first challenger to a new champion.

Orton will do the job and put Gunther over. The bigger question is how Gunther will do it. With Orton's history of back injuries, it made sense for them to avoid the powerbomb Gunther usually ends matches with at King and Queen of the Ring. Given the stakes of their second encounter, Gunther will probably do his chain of finishing maneuvers in his arsenal, including that wicked lariat, to put down Orton.

Final prediction: Gunther retains the World Heavyweight Championship.

Cody Rhodes continues his story, but does Kevin Owens turn heel?

Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Kevin Owens

The sudden feud between Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens was founded on mutual respect. After all, Owens has continued to help Rhodes against the Bloodline. But their match has begun teasing Owens turning heel and the return of the Prizefighter.

Rhodes will beat him clean, no doubt about it. Owens is a great wrestler, but the intrigue is built on him turning on Rhodes and beating him down. Rhodes is the ultimate company man, but seeing Owens (and potentially Orton) turn on him despite his good intentions is the wrinkle the happy-go-lucky WWE Champion needs.

So, Rhodes will beat Owens, probably with a trinity of Cross Rhodes. But I do not think the WWE is pulling the trigger on Owens' heel turn yet. It may happen during the next SmackDown, setting up a match at Bad Blood. Either way, the WWE will continue teasing it like they did on SmackDown on the August 23 episode.

Final prediction: Cody Rhodes retains the Undisputed WWE Championship.

The Terror Twins don't get their catharsis (yet)

Mixed tag team match: The Terror Twins (Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley) vs. The Judgement Day (“Dirty” Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan)

The demise of the Judgement Day, as we knew it, has been one of the highlights of RAW. Rhea Ripley was betrayed by Dominik Mysterio and failed to win her Women's World Championship from Liv Morgan at SummerSlam. At that same event, Finn Bálor turned on Damian Priest, costing him the World Heavyweight Championship to Gunther.

Now, the Terror Twins (Ripley and Priest) will take on the Judgement Day's Morgan and Mysterio. Expect the early part of the match to resemble Ripley and Morgan's SummerSlam match, with the heels doing everything they can to avoid the Terror Twins.

Ultimately, the team of Ripley and Priest will dominate the match. But the numbers game will be too much. Perhaps Jey Uso comes out to save Mami during a post-match beatdown from the Judgement Day.

But Bálor, JD McDonagh, and Carlito will find a way to ensure Morgan and Mysterio win. This sets up matches for Bad Blood between Ripley and Morgan and Bálor and Priest.

The hardest part to predict is who will take the pin. Priest seems like a viable option for the babyfaces, and Mysterio for the heels should they lose. I think Priest will be looking up at the lights when the referee counts to three after being hit with several finishers from the other Judgement Day members.

Final prediction: The Judgement Day defeats the Terror Twins.

Does CM Punk get the bracelet back from Drew McIntyre?

Strap match: CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre

After months of feuding, CM Punk and Drew McIntyre are heading into their second match at Bash in Berlin. They have been the hottest thing on WWE's Monday Night RAW for months, and they are not done yet.

The strap match will be won by CM Punk. He may even retrieve the bracelet that McIntyre stole from him. With Bad Blood coming up, it is a no-brainer to have their final match happen there — preferably with a Hell in a Cell stipulation.

Punk will win the match, beating McIntyre to even the series 1-1. Ultimately, Punk will come out on top of the rivalry as he is the babyface. McIntyre got his moment at SummerSlam, and now it is time for Punk to get a win of his own.

It will be a brutal encounter. Punk and McIntyre are bound to leave Bash in Berlin with battle scars. Expect two bloodied warriors by the end of it.

Final prediction: CM Punk defeats Drew McIntyre.

The only title change of the night?

Women's Tag Team Championship: The Unholy Union — Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn (c) vs. Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill

Out of the three title matches on the Bash in Berlin card, the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships feel like the only ones in danger of changing hands.

The Unholy Union got a shocking win over Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill at Clash at the Castle: Scotland. In hindsight, it feels like WWE only put the titles on them to give the Scottish crowd a hometown victory. Since then, they have not done much with the championships.

Eventually, Bianca and Cargill will feud. One will have to turn on the other. But that match is WrestleMania-worthy, which we are still eight months away from. I think they will win their titles back and go on a lengthy reign before sparking a feud between them around the Royal Rumble.

Final prediction: Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill become the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.