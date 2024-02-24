Though he isn't technically booked on the Elimination Chamber card, Seth Rollins will be watching the show with a vested interest all the same, as one of the six men in the show's namesake match, Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, Bobby Lashley, LA Knight, Kevin Owens, or Logan Paul, will ultimately punch their ticket to WrestleMania 40 and a one-on-one match with the “Visionary” for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.
On paper, every match has its pros and cons, with Rollins having mixed it up with everyone in the match save LA Knight at least match, but is there one foe in particular who would give the “Revolutionary” a better chance to retain his title on the way to a one-year title reign? While that opinion may vary, Rollins does have a favorite in the match that he hopes will finish out the evening/morning with his hand raised, as he detailed in an interview with Nathan, Nat, and Shaun: Randy Orton.
“I want to face Randy. I owe him one,” Seth Rollins told Nathan, Nat, and Shaun via Fightful. “We had a WrestleMania match many moons ago. WrestleMania 31. Nine years later, we're both in different places in our careers. Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton on the marquee sounds beautiful.”
Despite having more recent success against Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul, a rematch between Rollins and Orton would be a sight to see, as the duo hasn't wrestled a singles match since all the way back in February of 2022. Factor in the love Orton consistently receives from crowds since returning to WWE at Survivor Series, and hey, if one returning Superstar from that show can't be Rollins' WrestleMania 40 foe, why not give it to the other?
Randy Orton really did almost change his WWE theme song.
A few months back, Fightful reported that Randy Orton was considering changing his wrestling theme song, leaving the fan favorite “Voices” in favor of something new.
Asked about this report in a pre-Elimination Chamber interview with Graham “GSM” Matthews, Orton confirmed the report, revealing that while he likes his song, it doesn't fire him up in the same way his favorite wrestling themes do.
“Rev Theory is great. My song is great. A lot of people enjoy it. I have never loved, loved, loved it. You see me bouncing my head to New Day's music or AJ Styles comes to the ring with his music. I'm singing along. Samoa Joe, when he was with us. The instrumentals. Roman, Judgment Day. There is some music that gets me going. The kind of music I listen to in the gym, the kind of music that pumps me up, doesn't really fit Randy Orton the character. There is some truth to what you read. I was just as much behind it as WWE. We actually were working throughout the summer, me and Neil Lowry, with a new song. It kind of kept evolving and evolving, and when we thought we had something, a higher-up, some WWE brass would listen to it, and they'd go, ‘That kind of sounds like Roman's here. Take that out.' It would evolve again. ‘Now what do you think?' ‘We need to change this part because we need better cues for camera angles.' It would evolve,” Randy Orton noted via Fightful.
“It got to a point where, we played it at Survivor Series with the intent of, ‘Am I going to come out to a new song tonight?' The decision in the 11th hour was ‘Voices' is a song that people have learned to love and godd**nit, even though it doesn't necessarily get my blood pumping, it gets all those fans pumping and they know when they hear the first few notes, they know who is walking down to the ring and how that makes them feel. To change all of that…I was going to change my gear, I was going to try and make all these changes. I bought a pair of f**king kickpads. ‘Let me try and change my look.' In the 11th hour it was like, ‘What am I doing? I'm going to look like some old guy who changed his clothes.' I think the only change I had was, instead of ORTON on the back of my gear, it says RKO. That's the kind of change, unless you're looking for it, you're not going to notice. I like the fact that, throughout my career, I've worn the same s**t, come out to the same s**t, done the same s**t, and it's worked. If it ain't broke, why change it?
“As far as the music goes, I would love, before it's all said and done, to have some music that gives me goosebumps. ‘Voices' is great. It makes sense. The words make sense. It's d**n near written for me, I feel like. Rich from Rev Theory is a h*ll of a singer and the band is great, no problem with them at all, but it's not the kind of music that pumps up Randy Orton.”
While Orton did technically wrestle for well over a decade before adopting “Voices” as his theme, many of the “Viper's” best moments were highlighted by the song, leading fans to embrace it to a degree few other songs can boast. Even if Orton and company can come up with an absolute bop to replace it, there are some fans who will never associate the former champion with any other song, even if he'd like that to be the case.