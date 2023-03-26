A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

As Becky Lynch prepares for her first-ever trios match at a WrestleMania, working alongside fellow WWE Tag Team Champion Lita and Trish Stratus against the Damage CTRL trio of Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai, “The Man” is riding high, so much so that she isn’t just satisfied with one bout at “The Showcase of the Immortals.” No, in an interview with Tommy Tiernan on the Tommy Tiernan Show, Lynch let it be known that she would atually support the idea of wrestling her presently scheduled trios match on Night 1 and then roll things back on Night 2 for a second match, this time defending the Women’s Tag Team Titles alongside Lita.

“I’m going in on the first night in a Six-Woman match, and then because I’m tag team Champion, I’m hoping that I will be defending that title on the second night,” Lynch said via Fightful. “So, ‘Becky Two-Fights,’ they’ll call me. I don’t know. They might. We’ll try to get that on a t-shirt or something.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Whoa, could, I don’t know, Stratus turn on Lita like their classic angle and then wrestle Lynch and “The Queen of the Extreme” alongside Bayley for the Women’s Tag Team Championship belts? While there haven’t been any official rumors suggesting that such a thing could happen, let alone will happen, that would certainly make for an interesting addition to Day 2’s card and provide fans with a nostalgic match worthy of being on such a prolific card. If everyone’s on board, the only thing preventing a match is Paul “Triple H” Levesque signing off on it.