WWE’s Bianca Belair is the EST of College Gameday too

WWE’s Bianca Belair is an incredibly compelling personality.

She’s rapidly become a fan favorite within the WWE Universe for her incredibly “toyetic” look, solid in-ring work, and compelling babyface charm that almost forces fans to root for her, and that potent combination has largely been able to transcend the squared circle too. From her commercials for Target and Applebee’s to her charity work with Connor’s Cure and Make-A-Wish, Belair is the poster girl for what a WWE superstar should be in 2022 and will likely continue to be one of the faces of The Fed for years to come as a result.

So naturally, when Belair was announced as a special guest for ESPN’s College Gameday – which, coincidentally enough, also employs usual SmackDown commentator Pat McAfee – fans could safely assume they were in for a treat.

Coming to the stage wearing an orange and white outfit that is very Tennessee, Belair yucked it up with Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, and McAfee, who she rarely gets to spend time with since they are on different brands, and even brought a special WWE Title belt with a pair of University of Tennessee badges on either side to go with her RAW Women’s Championship, which was also on display.

In the end, Corso got to meet Smokey the dog before he picked the Volunteers to defeat the Florida Gators, the crowd went wild, and Belair looked like a star on one of the most watched shows on television. All things considered, a very successful afternoon for WWE.