After nearly two decades in professional wrestling, Bobby Lashley still believes he has more to give back to the sport in WWE.

As crazy as it may sound, Bobby Lashley has been wrestling professionally since 2005, with “The All-Mighty” making his debut for WWE just six months into his professional wrestling run.

Lashley has seen success on both RAW, SmackDown, and ECW, dominated in TNA/Impact during two stints with the promotion, and even has some international stints on his resume, with matches wrestled for everyone from Antonio Anoki's IGF to Lucha Libre AAA, and even Carlos Colon's World Wrestling Council in Puerto Rico.

So naturally, at 47, Lashley would be thinking about slowing down his professional wrestling career and preparing for more of a part-time role, maybe as a manager for the Street Profits, much like MVP did for their former faction, the Hurt Business? Maybe at some point, but right now, Lashley feels as though he still has plenty to give to professional wrestling and is capable of performing at a very high level.

“No, you know, I tell my sparring partners, I tell my training partners, I tell anybody that works out with me that when you see that I'm kind of missing a step or slowing down, just tell me,” Lashley said on After The Bell via Fightful. “You see a lot of those guys that are fighting in the UFC and they take one fight too many and they almost look sad — or you see those guys getting in the ring and they just can't move the same. I don't want to be that guy. It's like when Superman gets they kryptonite, you see him kind of falling apart and becoming weak, I don't need that. I put myself financially in a very, very good position, where it's not for the money. It's for my enjoyment, I truly love going out there in front of the crowd and being in front of fans and stuff like that. I really like some of the guys I work with, they're some of my closest friends and we only talk and hang out at TV, but still, it's a friendship and a bond that I value.”

Lashley has always been a tough performer to quantify in the WWE Universe because he's just so gosh darn overpowered in his presentation. While he can lose matches and has lost 21 in 2023, they typically have to be delivered via something screwy, a feat Austin Theory practically made a career out of over the last 12 months. While he may ultimately get another title reign, either with a midcard built, or even one of the World Titles, the prospects of teaming up with the Street Profits has a lot of potential, too, especially since Lashley is a big fan of Tez and Dawkins.

Bobby Lashley is a massive fan of the Street Profits.

Though Bobby Lashley believes he can still very much wrestle at a high level, he isn't singularly focused on wrestling for a solo title. No, after watching a pair of performers, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, get largely overlooked as nothing more than a 50-50 tag team, “The All-Mighty” decided to take the duo under his wing to help elevate their status to new heights.

“A lot of people know me in the wrestling business and backstage, whatever, everybody's like, ‘Bobby's a nice guy, Bobby's a good guy.' I always carry myself that way. But in this business, you see a lot of people just walk over and step over and get their treatments and get their special treatment and everything like that. If you're not one of those guys to get that kind of treatment, you gotta start taking what you want.

“So that was me personally. But then looking at the landscape of some of the guys in the business, I'm looking, who are those guys that kind of fit the same ideal that I was in. The first people that came in the mind is the Street Profits. The guys are extremely talented. Take the gloves off, they can whoop anybody in the business right now. But they're sitting back, eating catering, not getting spotlighted, don't have titles, not in the title picture. Like, come on, man.”

Asked about his pairing with the Street Profits, Lashley noted that he's happy to assist in the pair's development into legitimate main eventers, as, in a way, they remind him of a younger, brighter-eyed Bobby Lashley.

“It's the same thing that we did before, when I had the group, the Hurt Business,” he said. “It was a lot of guys with huge amounts of potential that weren't getting their just due. So that's kind of been my MO in this business all along.

“I'm that guy that if you need me for something, I can be there for you. If you need me to represent the company, I can represent the company as a professional wrestler. I can represent the company as a businessman. I can represent the company any way that you need it to be represented at a high level. But the spotlight is what's important in this business.”

Can Lashley make the Street Profits into a main event-caliber duo? Maybe yes, maybe no, but with B-Fab and Ashante “Thee” Adonis seemingly showing interest in what Lashley has going on, it looks like the 15-time champion's business is about to pick up.