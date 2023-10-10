By signing with AEW following a 25-year career in WWE, Adam Copeland made it known that, while his time as Edge on RAW and SmackDown may be over, his professional wrestling career wasn't, at least not yet.

While some have questioned this decision, as there are WWE lifers who wanted nothing more than to see Edge become the new Undertaker and wrestle a few matches a year as a late-career attraction, after watching his career come to an end due to no decision of his own a decade ago, it's clear Copeland wants to go out on his terms, with AEW offering far more options to do what he loves than Paul “Triple H” Levesque had on the table.

Discussing this decision on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T acknowledged the attractiveness of leaving wrestling on your own terms and accepted that this gives Edge that opportunity.

“You don't want to go out on anybody's terms. A lot of times, you want. I get that. I get it 100%. So when I see people, talking and seeing certain things just outside the realm of the way I think about this business. And if anybody has ever heard me talk, they would understand that I always have thought about how much money one can make out of this business at the end of the day, because it's not something that lasts forever. And you got to know how to parlay, making that money and being able to take care of your family,” Booker T said via 411 Mania.

“Because I know a lot of us don't want to end up like ‘The Wrestler.' We want to end up, you know, being able to be smooth sailing. We want to live like Terry Funk our whole life on that double cross ranch, getting catered to all that stuff. But now. Yeah, exactly. And that's and that was that wasn't a negative that wasn't a slight that wasn't a jab or anything like that. It was the truth. It's not mean anything. Yeah. And next thing you hate each other. You don't want to be around each other. Some of the greatest tag teams that ever, ever lived, ever put on a pair of boots, come into this business, loving each other at the end of their careers. They don't want to ever see each other, or talk to each other ever again. Trust me. Understand it. I've been there. I live it every day. But you're not there.”

You know, while legacy is important, if Edge was offered similar or more money, way more opportunities, and some hands-on say in the final chapter of his career, why wouldn't Copeland or any other wrestler, for that matter, make a similar jump three decades into their professional wrestling career, especially when performers like Booker T himself were welcomed back when his career was over even after defecting to TNA? Makes perfect sense if you think about it.

Booker T weighs in on Christian Cage vs. Edge in AEW.

Elsewhere in his Edge-centric Hall of Fame podcast segment, Booker T was asked about immediately pairing Adam Copeland up with Christian Cage in a feud as rivals instead of reuniting as friends.

Acknowledging the hourglass set for every professional wrestler's career, Booker noted that, if Tony Khan had that bullet in the chamber, he might as well use it now when he knows he can.

“I think if you're going to do it, you might as well do it,” Booker T said. “And then you stop beating around the bush. Yeah, I think if you want to get the water hot right off the bat, you do something like that. I mean, they could easily have come in and hugged and been friends and went out and did the tag thing and then turned. But, this is like the shot right out of the gun boom, and things kicked off. So I think this is the right way to do it. I don't know how much time both of these guys left. As far as, how long this run is going to be. So, yeah, if you're going to do it, you go ahead and do it. I think it's a great idea. And I don't want to sit here. I saw that on YouTube when it happened. I think I saw some clips of it. Edge came out, and then he picked a chair up, and everybody screamed whatnot.”

Should Edge and Christian have started off their run as friends before turning on each other in the future? That's certainly a topic worth discussing, but when you consider that Cage was already an uber heel and Edge was going to be viewed as a babyface for leaving WWE for AEW, going this route likely made the most sense for all parties involved.