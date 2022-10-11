Brock Lesnar costs Bobby Lashley the WWE United States Title

On July 2nd, 2022, Bobby Lashley won the United States Championship at WWE’s Money in the Bank “Premium Live Event,” making Austin Theory the youngest loser in the title’s 19-year history. Though he liked to pride himself on being a “fighting champion,” Lashley’s third reign with the strap included just five title defenses during the previous season of RAW, once against Theory, once against Ciampa, once against A.J. Styles, once against The Miz, and last but not least, once against Seth Rollins.

Unfortunately for Lashley, that good luck did not roll over to the latest season of RAW, as before the bell could even ring ahead of his championship match with Rollins, none other than Brock Lesnar emerged from the back and started wreaking havoc on the three-time champion for no real rhyme or reason. Targeting Lashley’s arm, Lesnar began brutalizing his opponent, hitting him with his signature F5 before putting his opponent in a Kimura clutch to put him in a severe disadvantage ahead of his match with Rollins.

While Lashley almost walked out on the scheduled contest, and justifiably so, Rollins goated him into the ring by making fun of his experience as a soldier and went on to swiftly dethrone the champ in a belabored match that generated one heck of a pop from the fans at Barclays.

What gives? Is Lesnar, who was “slain” by Roman Reigns at SummerSlam back back? Or is this all just to set up a match with Lashley at Crown Jewel, where Lesnar is very popular? Either way, it’s clear a proposed match on the forthcoming edition of RAW isn’t going to be the end of this affair.