After securing a commanding win at Money in the Bank, Seth Rollins was afforded a chance to run down the PLE card on the fallout edition of RAW, recalling all of the major moments by The Usos, Cody Rhodes, and Señor and Miss Money in the Bank.

“Whoa, Baltimore, well you sound so sweet, but I've gotta ask ya, how sweet was Money in the Bank?” Seth Rollins asked of the cheering crowd. “You had ‘Main Event' Jey Uso handing Roman Reigns his first pinfall defeat in three and a half years; you love to see it. We got a new Miss Money in the Bank, it's not Becky Lynch, it's IYO SKY but yes, give it up for IYO. We got a new Senor Money in the Bank in Damian Priest, and by the skin of my teeth, I beat Finn Balor, and I'm still standing here World Heavyweight Champion. But a little Birdy told me SummerSlam is only five weeks away, and there's only one thing on my mind-”

Unfortunately, Rollins was unable to express his feelings, as who but Cody Rhodes emerged from the back to confront the current WWE World Heavyweight Champion. Walking down to the ring in a decidedly darker version of his typical entrance attire, with the gold chainmail on his shoulders curiously blacked out, Rhodes had a question for the Joker to his Batman.

“So…” Cody Rhodes began, but unfortunately was unable to finish, as none other than Brock Lesnar's music hit, and before the “Visionary” knew it, his would-be opponent left the ring and began brawling with the “Beast Incarnate,” signaling that their feud is far from over.

Would it have been cool to see Lesnar charge the ring at Money in the Bank to give Dominik Mysterio an undeserved win over his WWE rival? Sure, but do you know what? If the goal is to get the duo in the ring for a rubber match at SummerSlam, this works too.

Bully Ray believed that Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar is the SummerSlam play.

Before Money in the Bank, Bully Ray discussed his excitement for Cody Rhodes' match against Dominik Mysterio on Busted Open Radio, as he felt the duo perfectly represent the two sides of the WWE love-hate spectrum.

Still, for the former Dudley Boy, the match wasn't solely about the “American Nightmare” versus “Dirty Dom,” as he felt as though the final outcome was more about setting up something even bigger at SummerSlam than the single match at Money in the Bank.

“You have complete opposite ends of the spectrum. You have one guy who's despised and another guy who's loved. Now, here's where it gets interesting when it comes to love and hate in wrestling. Is Cody more loved than Dom is hated? Or is Dom hated more than Cody is loved?” Bully Ray said via Wrestling Inc.

“If you hate Dom more than you love Cody, what is that going to force you to do to Cody? Love him even more, and that is the importance of the heel. A babyface can only get to a certain level of love on their own, eventually that heel, that bad guy, who hopefully will have as much heat as a Dom Mysterio has to come in to get that babyface to the next level of love.” While Ray didn't give out any spoilers, he was adamant that he knows exactly how things will play out between the two men in London, England, as he can read the writing on the wall. “I don't want to stooge it off for anybody because I want our fans to enjoy it. But everything is right in place at Money in the Bank for Dom and Cody to set up perfectly for SummerSlam and what's next for Cody.”

Did the match do what Bully Ray wanted it to? Maybe yes, maybe no, but in the end, if the goal was to link up Rhodes and Lesnar for a match in the middle of Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, on Saturday, August 5th, then giving Rhodes a babyface victory over a white-hot heel like Mysterio certainly helps to get fans back in his corner and recapture some of the momentum that he lost at Night of Champions in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, where he took an L in 10 minutes of action by referee's decision. Now sitting pretty on a four-match televised win streak, Rhodes is ready to go to for war with “The Beast” at the biggest show of the summer with nothing but pride on the line.