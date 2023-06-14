After laying out Ilja Dragunov following his in-ring back and forth with Baron Corbin, Bron Breakker decided to take the boldest shot of his career and demand a World Heavyweight Championship shot against none other than Seth “Freakin'” Rollins, who is currently the top guy on RAW.

On paper, the decision was calculated; Breakker is in sort of a holding pattern since losing his NXT World Championship match to Carmelo Hayes on WrestleMania weekend at Stand and Deliver, and his loss to “Him” at Battleground only cemented that the second-generation Steiner really should have been drafted up to the main roster during the 2023 WWE Draft, as there really isn't much for the “Meaner Than Evil” one to do but destroy dudes in the ring and apparently, take shots at the top guy on RAW in order to prove his name belongs in the same conversation.

But would Rollins accept? Would “The Visionary” actually return to development at this one of the highest points in his career in order to wrestle a 25-year-old with just two RAW matches on his resume? Or would he “burn down” the suggestion and send Breakker back to the drawing board as he looks for his next opportunity? Fortunately, WWE fans didn't have to wait long to find out, as Breakker was afforded a chance to address the situation head-on and ask Rollins for a response once more.

“I guess I made some headlines last week huh, because I took out the biggest Superstar in Europe, and I called out the biggest Superstar on Monday Night RAW. It's all for one reason, right? Accountability. Everyone here is going to be held accountable for their actions; they don't get to just do and say what they want. Ilja Dragunov didn't look like the most intense Superstar in WWE last week when I speared him through the concrete,” Breakker said.

“And Seth Rollins is a ‘Visionary.' He's a revolutionary Superstar; he's everything he says he is and then some… until he locks eyes with the ‘Meaner Than Evil' Bron Breakker. Where is he, huh? Where's Seth Rollins? Where's the ‘Workhorse Champion,' huh? Where is he, I don't see him.”

Before Rollins could respond, Dragunov decided to charge the ring and attempt to settle his score with Breakker, but he was unfortunately rejected, carried away by security while Breakker made fun of him.

“You see? That's exactly what I'm talking about, Breakker noted. Everyone, I'm talking everyone, will be held accountable form this moment forward, I don't care if it's Ilja Dragunov, Seth Rollins, it doesn't matter to me.”

Fortunately, NXT didn't decide to play with Breakker a second time, and while Rollins didn't walk through the runnel to say hello to the WWE Universe, he did the next best thing: he Zoomed in.

Seth Rollins finally gives Bron Breakker his answer regarding an NXT return.

Finally set to give Bron Breakker a definitive answer, Seth Rollins appeared from… well, from somewhere and addressed his foe's decision to take a literal shot at the guy on top.

“Bron, Bron, Bron, Bron Breakker, man, what do you think this is? We're both former NXT Champions and now I'm the World Heavyweight Champion who actually defends his title; just say my name three times fast and I'll just show up and I'll give you a crack at the World Heavyweight Title? You've gotta know that that's not how things work around here,” Rollins said.

“But I've gotta say, I like your approach, you know? Bold; aim straight for the top. And I kind of have been in your position before, wanting to make a bunch of noise, you want to be the guy; truth be told, it would be kind of nice to return to where it all started. So I can't believe I'm going to say this but Bron Breakker, challenge accepted! Next week I'm going to go back to the house that Set built and it's going to be Bron Breakker versus Seth ‘Freakin” Rollins for my World Heavyweight Championship live on NXT.”

Oh snap, can you believe it? Rollins is heading from RAW to NXT for a match at the Performance Center, and Shawn Michaels is upping the proverbial ante, if you will, turning the match into the showcase contest of a two-week special event: NXT Gold Rush.

“NXT Gold Rush – A two-week NXT TV Special – Bron Breakker vs. Seth Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Title main events NEXT WEEK! Winner of tonight’s Baron Corbin/Ilja Dragunov faces Carmelo Hayes for the NXT Championship in TWO WEEKS!” Michaels tweeted.

Is there any chance Breakker actually leaves week one of Gold Rush with the WWE World Heavyweight Championship? I mean, no, probably not, but that doesn't mean he can't take Rollins the distance, forge a fast friendship, and potentially even leave NXT behind once and for all to become his pal on RAW. If anything, what better way to establish Breakker as a RAW-caliber star than to put him in the ring with the best and prove that he can hang?