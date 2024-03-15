When Nick Aldis and company announced that Bron Breakker had officially signed a free agent contract with SmackDown after being pursued by both of WWE's main roster brands, fans openly questioned what the future held for the WolfDogs, his tag team with Baron Corbin that almost immediately won the NXT Tag Team Championships after the announcement.
Would Breakker, now the big dog on the NXT campus, stop caring about his NXT commitments like a college football player after hearing their name called in the draft? Or would he turn on Corbin to give fans one final showing say at Stand and Deliver, where he could close the developmental chapter of his career and leave his partner for the greener pastures of the Blue Brand?
Speaking of his tag team in an appearance on The Bump, Breakker celebrated working alongside Corbin, noting that he believes their pairing can go toe-to-toe against the best teams the world has to offer.
“I truly believe, I mean there’s a lot of great tag teams out there, a lot of great teams in the world. There’s a lot of top-notch tag teams in WWE, but I believe that he and I are the best tag team in the world,” Bron Breakker boldly declared via Fightful. “I really don’t think that people truly understand what is going on in front of them, what this tag team, this bond really is. Less than one percent of people in the world make it to the NFL. We both did that. We both played in the NFL. The percentage of us being in the NFL, coming to WWE, and teaming up is like winning the lottery and getting struck by lightning 211 times. It’s unbelievable. I just think we’re on a different level right now, I really do. I think performing on a different level, we’re entertaining on a different level, we are just firing on all cylinders.”
Whoa, could Shawn Michaels actually opt against splitting up a thrown-together tag team in favor of sending them up to the main roster together as a unit? Well, based on Corbin's comments on the matter, it sure sounds like he's game for the idea.
Baron Corbin is down to work with Bron Breakker on SmackDown.
Chiming in on the very same subject, Baron Corbin noted that he, too, really enjoys working with Bron Breakker and wouldn't mind taking their talents to the main roster for the forthcoming Six-Pack Challenge to compete for a spot at WrestleMania 40.
“He said it a couple weeks ago on TV. We’re out there, we’re having fun, we’re backstage, we’re having fun. But when that bell rings, there’s a switch, and not many people have that switch. They don’t have the ability to go from having a good time to cutting somebody in half, and I think that’s something that we bring to the table,” Baron Corbin noted. “We elevate each other, it becomes a completion. Who can throw this guy further? Who can hit this guy harder? Who can do the most damage? We start egging each other on and getting each other going. We were just talking about [how] on RAW and SmackDown right now, they’re having this big thing for tag teams to compete and go to WrestleMania and compete in a [Six-Pack Challenge] and we’re going, we’re holding the straps in NXT. We should get a shot at those. That should be something we can get. We can go and we can cut whoever in half that we need to Saturday morning at NXT, and then we can go on to WrestleMania, and I think we can take those titles off of Judgment Day. I think we can handle anybody in the ring. He says best in the world, and that includes all those teams in WWE that are thinking that they’re on our level. We got eight weeks in the bank together, and we’re already tag champs. That speaks volumes to what we can accomplish.”
With Corbin and Breakker already borderline locks to be in Philadelphia for WrestleMania 40 weekend, as they will likely be defending their NXT Tag Team Championships against someone at the Stand and Deliver, why not give the duo a shot to prove their worth in a ladder match against Finn Balor and Damian Priest with the Undisputed Tag Team Championships on the line? While they may not become the first-ever Triple-Crown Undisputed Tag Team Champions – though that would be very cool – it would be a good way to soft debut the pairing on the main roster in order to see how fans react to their pairing.