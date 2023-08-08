Though Chad Gable may be a tad prickly, as he spent quite a while working heel before fully turning babyface with his fellow Alpha Academy members Otis and Maxxine Dupri, at his heart, the former member of American Alphas is a babyface hero, especially when he's wrestling in front of his home city of Minneapolis, Minnesota.

A graduate of Northern Michigan who represented the good old US of A in the 2012 Summer Olympics in the United Kingdom, when the Saint Michael, Minnesota, native returns to his old stomping grounds, he's treated like the hero he always wanted to be; a reaction that was on full display on RAW when he came out on multiple occasions for a number one contenders match for the IC Title and again to help out Otis when the chops were down.

Asked how it felt to hear the crowd at the Target Center cheer his name by Byron Saxton as part of the WWE Digital Exclusive segment, Gable reflected on the opportunity to not only wrestle for his friends and family but secure another shot at Gunther down the line.

“You dream about this stuff, man,” Chad Gable told Byron Saxton. “I’ve been trying to break this kind of typecast I was put in as a tag team guy for a long time. I’ve been asking for opportunities and saying I’m ready to do a singles thing, or ready to at least try to prove myself and show that I can. Give me the shot to just show you that I can. So I had my chance tonight, and I always said if I ever get it, trust me, I’m not gonna waste it. But it’s one of those things where the stars align. It’s funny, in this life, that happens once in a while. I was in Minnesota, my family’s front row, and just got the Intercontinental number one contender match. Everything I’ve been asking for, the stars aligned, and it happened for me tonight.”

Asked how it felt to not only wrestle in front of his family but lift his young son, wearing his own mini singlet, on his shoulders and run him around the ring, Gable acknowledged how special the moment was for him now, and potentially for his son for years to come in the future.

“Oh man, he’s totally geeked about singlets now. That’s his thing,” Gable said. “So now any time I order a singlet, he needs to get one of his own. So I’m in deep trouble here because I order a lot of singlets, it’s kind of my thing. But it’s so cool, man. He’s so into wrestling and it’s nothing I would ever force on my kids or anything, to make them do sports. But he loves this stuff. He wants to do amateur sports like his dad. He calls it the wrestling with no fireworks, what we do. He wants do the stuff that’s not so loud. But to have him be kind of my reason for everything I do, someone that really values the work I do, and someone that looks up to me and the work ethic and just persevering and seeing through all these lows and really deep valleys that I’ve found myself in the last few years, so he’s my guy.”

Could Baby Gable become a fixture of WWE programming like Baby Wrestling and Dominik Mysterio before he became a big, tattooed-up heel? Only time will tell, but if he can suplex like his father one day, he'll be well on his way.

Ludwig Kaiser assures fans Gunther isn't afraid of Chad Gable.

Though Chad Gable was feeling darn good about his efforts on RAW, securing a win and a future title shot while being treated like a hometown hero, one person who was far less enthused by his efforts was Ludwig Kaiser, who took the other male member of the Alpha Academy, Otis, to task in a match of his own.

Asked by Byron Saxton about his thoughts on Master Gables' big night on RAW TALK, Kaiser noted that he should be the one folks are talking about, not Gunther's next victim.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I demand all your gratitude for the man who beat Matt Riddle last week, for the man who beat Otis tonight; I demand all your gratitude for Mr. A+ everything, Ludwig Kaiser,” Ludwig Kaiser said. “I know you wanna talk about Chad Gable coming in there, trying to cause some trouble and all that nonsense. But let me tell you what, after the ‘Ring General' Gunther wiped the mat with Chad Gable once again and absolutely destroys this man, nobody is ever gonna talk about Chad Gable again. And after that, it is gonna be clear to the entire WWE Universe that Imperium is going to run Monday Night RAW.”

Will Gable be the man who unseats Gunther as the Intercontinental Champion? Eh, probably not, but hey, at least fans will get a really good match out of it, which is all that really matters.