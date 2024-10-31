What does Liv Morgan's five-year plan look like? Does the WWE Woman's World Champion want to get more into movies? Or maybe get find a new hobby? Add even more gold to her resume?

Well, while it's clear there's still plenty more “revenge” Morgan wants to unleash on her tour through professional wrestling, it will most certainly come as a member of WWE, as she revealed to Logan Paul on ImPaulsive that she recently signed a new five-year contract with the promotion.

“I just signed a new five-year deal, so my five-year plan is WWE,” Morgan told Paul via Fightful. “That's my five-year plan.”

On paper, it's hard to argue with WWE's decision to re-sign Morgan or Morgan's decision to re-sign with WWE, as she is in the middle of the best run of her professional wrestling career. Factor in her incredibly successful pairing with “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio, finding the Diesel to her “Heartbreak Kid” in Raquel Rodriguez, or the fact that Rhea Ripley will be out for the foreseeable future with an orbital fracture, and 2024 will almost certainly go down as the Year of Liv Morgan in WWE.

Liv Morgan worried her 2023 arrest might end her WWE career

Elsewhere on ImPaulsive, Morgan reflected on her 2023 arrest for possession of marijuana. While she was ultimately able to weather the ordeal on the way to an incredible run in 2024, at the time, she genuinely worried it might end her professional wrestling career, at least with WWE, on the spot.

“As the world knows, I did have a run in with the law. It is all cleared up now. I'm not guilty. Let me take a moment, I can't make light of the situation. I was in a situation where, there were things in my car that I was unaware of. One of those things was a felony. I got arrested, I bailed out, and I called work right away. My bail call was work,” Morgan explained via Fightful.

“I called our head of talent relations, Dan. I explained what happened. He was like, ‘Alright, we'll figure this out. Stay hushed, go to work tomorrow, don't tell anyone, do your thing.' I go to work to do rehab and I'm so guilty and feeling so shameful. I don't want work to be mad at me. I do a lot of community work in WWE. ‘I just ruined everything on something that was my fault, but not my fault.' I have to take responsibility, it's my car, I take full responsibility for it. I showed up to work [happy face], I saw you [Logan] and we had a normal conversation, you would have never known. It was SmackDown and news broke that night.”

Asked by Paul and company how she felt in the moment, Morgan noted it was hard, as she was worried everything she worked for had gone up in smoke.

“I was okay. What I already said was, I didn't want to lose my standing at work. I didn't want them to think that I was this criminal,” Morgan noted. “I had worked so hard to get in the position I was in, and I thought I had ruined everything. I was upset. I thought I ruined my career.”

Fortunately for Morgan, WWE didn't hold it against her; she was able to get her massive win over Becky Lynch at King and Queen of the Ring, got revenge on Rhea Ripley multiple times over, and is now sitting pretty as WWE's top female star. All in all, not too shabby for a wrestler some believed had blown her shot over some pot at a traffic stop. Say what you will about the new WWE regime, but that's pretty cool.