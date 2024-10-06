After announcing on social media and during the Bad Blood broadcast that CCO Paul “Triple H” Levesque was going to make a major announcement during the show, the WWE Universe began to theorize about what it could be.

A women's mid-card title? A Trios Championship? Or maybe something to do with NXT, now that it's being treated as a third brand instead of purely developmental?

Well, fans didn't have to wait long, as after taking things down memory lane for a few moments, Levesque got down to the task at hand while standing next to a covered item on a pedestal.

“Let's talk about the next history-making event because in just four weeks, one of the biggest spectacle events on the WWE calendar takes place, brought to you by Riyadh season, is Crown Jewel,” Triple H announced.

“And this year at Crown Jewel we will make history because it will be the beginning of a new era for WWE; an annual event that will take place with Crown Jewel where our reigning WWE Champion will face our reigning World Champion for both the men and the women. And now here's the catch: neither title will be on the line, but I promise you, there will be a definitive winner, and that winner will be crowned 2024's Crown Jewel Champion. Fifty carats of diamonds that will signify the winner as the best of the best.”

Showcasing a brand new, very showy championship belt that drew an appearance by Gunther – who poked some fun at local hero Bill Goldberg in a very funny fashion – WWE finally gave fans a reason to care about Crown Jewel other than a mainstream title match at the top of the card. Why? Because now fans will finally get to see who is the best wrestler in the promotion on a yearly basis.

WWE finally makes good on Survivor Series' premise

Initially designed as a program to promote its namesake match type, Survivor Series transitioned into more of a brand-on-brand battle midway through the 2010s. Fans got to see their favorite SmackDown Champions face off against their favorite RAW Champions, sure, but there was never a title-for-title match that resulted in a double champion, let alone a moment on par with Chris Jericho's moment becoming the first-ever Undisputed WWE Champion at Vengeance.

Now part of this might come down to a desire to keep the belts where they belong, as there have been more than a few times in WWE history where one brand was left without a major title and its network got upset by the oversight, but the idea of the top straps being united every year likely led to some serious logistical issues, especially during extended title reigns like Roman Reigns' most recent run.

This new solution, with the top title holders on each brand fighting for a neutral title, fixes that, even if things could get froggy if one of the title reigns ends over the course of one Crown Jewel Championship reign. Fans will get to see Gunther versus Cody Rhodes without one man having to end their title reign, Liv Morgan will get to wrestle Nia Jax in Saudi Arabia, and Tiffany Stratton may be able to get in on the action, too, with her Money in the Bank contract, turning a non-title match into a true title match if she signs on the dotted line.

The opportunities really could be endless if WWE puts some effort into it and really plays their cards right.

Who knows, maybe this concept will lose its shine rather quickly. Or maybe it will be like King of the Ring, with the event only being as good as the person wearing the crown. It certainly wouldn't be the first time WWE introduced something that didn't work, and they had to pivot in the future; as fans have seen it three times now with the re-tooling of Survivor Series. But for now, mid-way through a surprisingly fun Bad Blood, Triple H's announcement has been met with nothing but optimism from fans and haters alike, as suddenly, Crown Jewel has become a must-watch show for fans of professional wrestling fans all over the world, as it will truly decide on the ace of WWE… at least for the next calendar year. Really, that's the beauty of Trips' announcement: it's the gift that keeps on giving for the foreseeable future.