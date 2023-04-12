A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

Though she arrived in AEW after Cody Rhodes had already re-debuted in WWE as “The American Nightmare” – instead of the horror show remembered “fondly” as Stardust – Saraya is apparently a massive fan of the former EVP, telling Josh Martinez on Superstar Crossover podcast that she not only love him and his wife but that “The Grandson of a Plummer” actually coined the Glampire moniker she used pre-AEW.

“I haven’t seen Cody in years because when I came to AEW, he wasn’t there anymore,” Saraya said via Fightful. “I love Cody. I love Brandi. I love the whole family, but yeah, Cody was such a sweetheart,” Saraya said. “He actually is the one that came up with the term ‘Glampire’ that I use all the time. We were at we were doing Tribute to the Troops and he was dressed like Stardust or whatever. But anyway, there was this girl that was kind of looking at me like shit, but she kind of looked like me, right? She was like Gothic or whatever. He was like, ‘Yeah, she kind of looks like you, but you’re like a more glamorous version. Kind of like a Glampire or something.’ I’m like, ‘I love that. I love that so much.’ I don’t think he would even remember that, but you know, I took it, stole it, loved it. He’s an angel. Hopefully, I get to see him again soon. He’s awesome.”

Despite never being part of any substantial storyline together during their shared tenure in WWE, it’s nice to know that Saraya and Rhodes got along well during their shared run in The Fed and have remained friends since. Even after leaving for the greener pastures of losing to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 WWE, it certainly seems like Rhodes didn’t burn too many bridges on his way out of AEW, as he even still talks to his old friend Matt.

Cody Rhodes finally explains his “heel” run in AEW.

Speaking with Ariel Helwani over WrestleMania 39 weekend, the BT Sport journalist asked a rather simple question, does Cody Rhodes prefer to work as a heel or a babyface and, in a Matt Hardy-caliber Twist of Fate, he finally explained his kind-of heel turn in AEW.

“I definitely prefer being on the light side of things and being on the gold guy realm. I also, I think if you’re going to be a bad guy today, you have to really be a bad guy,” Rhodes said via Fightful. “I’ll give you an example, the number one thing a heel is supposed to do is take something away. The crowd wants to see something, they’re stomping their feet and clapping their hands, and you take it away. You have to know when to give it to them if you take it away. The last heel run that I had, the number one thing they wanted me to do was turn heel. The number one thing I could do was say, ‘I’m never going to turn heel,’ which makes me a heel.

“If people need further proof that this wasn’t some revisionist history, look at the matches I was having, I’m bumping and feeding. Yeah, we throw the weight belt into the crowd, and it gets thrown back. Then we do a dogpile spot 30 seconds later. Those aren’t things that you just do on the fly. Maybe it was a bit too nuanced for any audience, and maybe it was a scenario where I just swing and miss, you never know, because I think people thought I was adamant about not turning, and that’s not a real thing. You have to go with what they give you. I had two years of wonderful babyface hoorah, and that was a nice way to go there at the end. Here [in WWE], though, I don’t love the idea of being a heel here. Something could present itself, and what you put out there is. I haven’t thought about it at all. It’s different because I mention this younger audience; if they believe, I have to stick to that more than a smaller section of the audience.”

Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, did Rhodes actually just suggest that someone throwing his weight belt back into the ring was planned, as opposed to what it looked like at the moment, the most embarrassing rejection of a babyface in recent wrestling memory? Sure, maybe Rhodes acknowledged that by saying he would never turn heel, he was denying the fans what they want, which is textbook heel 101 behavior, but does that mean turning heel would have been the actions of a babyface, therefore making it a fake heel turn?

… this is some next-level Kayfabe Inception; bravo, Mr. Rhodes.