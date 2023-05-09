WWE’s future with Endeavor could be becoming clearer with Conor McGregor’s mention of SummerSlam in a tweet to Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns. Is it possible we could finally see McGregor in a WWE ring at SummerSlam?

In the hours after WrestleMania 39 concluded, as the pro-wrestling business does, quickly moving on to the next thing, news broke of WWE’s sale to Endeavor. Longtime WWE Chairman Vince McMahon appeared alongside Endeavor CEO Ariel Emanuel on a CNBC interview with Scott Wapner, announcing the sale and subsequent future of WWE, which was also being merged with UFC, Endeavor’s other property. Both properties would form a new company, as McMahon and Emanuel revealed.

Most considered the WWE, a family promotion going back three generations, never to be taken from the reigns of a McMahon, especially while Vince McMahon was still in control. But like McMahon has done so much in the past — for better or worse — his approaches to taking the company he made into a global entertainment empire shouldn’t surprise anyone, a multi-billion dollar sale included. So how would this new company look exactly?

While the purchase is still going through, it’s been too early to tell what effects Endeavor purchasing WWE will have. Meanwhile, WWE has been moving steadily along as usual, coming off the most profitable WrestleMania in history, followed by a successful Backlash. But with WWE and UFC merging into one company on their own, it’s easy to believe — and fantasy book — that there could be some cross-promotional interactions somewhere in the future, given that it’s all under one company umbrella now.

Enter Conor McGregor.

When the deal was announced between Endeavor and WWE, McGregor was quick to tweet out a photo of himself holding the WWE and UFC Championships over his shoulders. Paul Heyman, who is never one short of words, responded via Twitter, “Conor McGregor is just a Roman Reigns wannabe,” which prompted the UFC star to say he’d break Heyman’s jaw in three places.

It wasn’t over there, though. McGregor then said, “I’m gonna suplex Paul Heyman on site.” This was then followed by an audio clip of McGregor saying, “You’re barking up the wrong tree, Heyman. I’ve lost count of the amount of bodies I’ve seen take their last breath. Watch your back for life.”

Following WrestleMania 39, Ariel Helwani interviewed Heyman on BT Sport, asking him about the WWE’s sale, and, of course, the McGregor interaction. Heyman then went on to question McGregor’s lifestyle.

“I’m not a grandfather, but I appreciate the fact that I’m old enough to be one, number one, and I’m still thriving on top. I would like to see if Conor McGregor at 57 is still thriving at the very top of his entire industry. We’ll see if he’s even relevant at 57. We’ll see if he even lives to 57 with his lifestyle now, number two,” Heyman said.

Heyman added: “He, as a Roman Reigns wannabe, did the Paul Heyman style, you know, title on each shoulder, and, you know, gave a shout out to himself, of course he did. You know, the ultimate self promoter in Conor McGregor, you know, standing nine feet tall and weighing 155 pounds and five foot four. So, with that in mind, I said, ‘Look at McGregor, a Roman Reigns wannabe’, and of course, you know, he said, ‘Oh, be careful grandpa. I’ll break your jaw in three places.”

The verbal sparring has continued, at least on McGregor’s end, but his tweet on May 3 was a little less subtle about where this feud could be going. “Summerslam I’ll pull in on the yacht. Roman and Paul out the bus,” McGregor said.

SummerSlam is set to take place in Detroit, MI, on Aug. 5 at Ford Field. On day one of ticket sales, WWE sold more than 32,000 tickets, which broke a record for a non-WrestleMania stadium event. SummerSlam is one of WWE’s biggest shows of the year — the event sells itself by event name alone. However, WWE will be looking for a major draw to keep a capacity crowd interested, and perhaps also give a glimpse into its company’s future moving ahead. Is there where we see the first glimpse of company synergy?

With WrestleMania in the rearview and the announcement of the company sale being made the following day, it makes the most sense for the deal between WWE and Endeavor to be finalized, at least publicly, by SummerSlam. And what better way for fans to get their first taste of the new company than by having McGregor appear in a WWE ring for the first time?

McGregor, even in his long absence from the octagon, is still arguably the biggest draw in UFC, which means his star power in WWE will be through the roof. He can talk his way into any situation while simultaneously talking people into the stadium or arena. With his charismatic, outspoken character, coupled with his athletic ability, he’s someone WWE looks for anytime they go scouting for new talent. Now some of that talent could be right next door.

It’s still unclear whether this was just playful banter between Conor McGregor and Paul Heyman or if this will have validity in the future. The fact that McGregor mentioned SummerSlam, specifically, is something to ponder, though. The likeliest of scenarios is that this would be some sort of tag match similar to Ronda Rousey’s first match in WWE at WrestleMania 34, teaming with Kurt Angle against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. Or better yet, that of Hulk Hogan and Mr. T versus Roddy Piper and Paul Orndorff at the inaugural WrestleMania.

Heyman is certainly no technician in the ring, and McGregor would be green, so to make it a tag match seems to make the most sense. Reigns and whoever McGregor’s tag team partner is could carry the load of the match while McGregor and Heyman have their spots.

This also allows WWE to use Reigns in a different situation, one where he’s not in title matches, facing repeat opponents, only to beat them again. The question then becomes who teams with McGregor?

Whether it’s a singles or tag match, McGregor is a perfect fit for WWE, especially currently. The Road House star has surpassed his popularity from being a cage fighter into a pop culture celebrity. The fact that he’s an MMA fighter in the UFC who now works for the same company as WWE is more than just coincidence, it’s Irish luck at its finest.