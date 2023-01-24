WWE has a problem when it comes to D-Generation X. Now sure, the faction is as over as ever, with Paul “Triple” Levesque and Shawn Michaels becoming all the more popular because of their roles as the bookers of RAW/SmackDown and NXT, respectively but whenever the faction tried to reunite on television, they have to grapple with the fact that one of their members, Billy Gunn, is currently the managers of one of the most over tag teams in WWE’s biggest rivals, The Acclaimed.

Granted, Billy Gunn has appeared on WWE programming since being hired by AEW, with “Daddy A**” taking part in DX’s Hall of Fame induction, but it’s hard to imagine Levesque booking Austin and Colton’s dad for any sort of tribute of their past glory when he’s regularly featured on Dynamite and Rampage, especially with Vince McMahon now back in place as the Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Fortunately, at RAW XXX, the DX boys didn’t have to find a replacement for Gunn, as one shows up on his own. That’s right, as Road Dogg was running down the gang and introducing each member when he got to Gunn, he instead turned to find Kurt Angle in his place, wearing a DX shirt under his typical gear. Understandably, this got a massive pop from the audience, as Angle is a Pennsylvania guy after all, but in the end, his efforts were short-lived, as Imperium took the ring to talk down DX for disrespecting the integrity of their great sport, and after Seth Rollins and The Street Profits came out to defend DX’s honor, Angle volunteered himself to serve as the match’s guest referee, as he already had the striped shirt under the DX green and black.

So… yeah. Angle is maybe a member of DX, and Billy Gunn trended on Twitter – just like Trips intended.