Damage Control officially debuts at WWE’s Clash at the Castle

When the trio of Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY debuted as a trio at SummerSlam, it felt like an inflection point in the WWE women’s division.

Sure, none of these performers were necessarily new to the WWE Universe, as Bayley is a member of the Four Horsewomen, and both Kai and SKY had prolific runs in NXT that featured championship gold, but seeing the trio together, attempting to take down Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, and eventually, the impromptu tag team of Alexa Bliss and Asuka under a unified banner proved to be an interesting appetizer for what the Paul “Triple H” Levesque Era would look like.

Mind you, this was before the return of performers like Dexter Lumis, Karrion Kross, Braun Strowman (allegedly), and the Hit Row trio of Ashante “Thee” Adonis, B-Fab, and Top Dolla; for the WWE Universe, this was the first big-time return of a performer who was released due to “budget cuts,” and no one knew if it would happen again.

However, one thing was missing from the team to truly make it feel like a cohesive unit: a name.

Fortunately, that was remedied at WWE’s Clash at the Castle, as the trio officially came to the ring under the unified banner of Damage Control.

Now, as some eagle-eyed fans may recall, this isn’t “news news” as WWE trademarked the name back in August, but it is notable that most thought the team’s name would be Damage CTRL, but it was instead written out as two words. Either way, it’s nice to see WWE embrace a right-proper woman’s trio, even if they don’t have a belt for them to pursue as a unit, as Belair, Bliss, and Asuka learned firsthand in their losing effort.