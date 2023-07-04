After a very successful showing at Money in the Bank at the O2 Arena in London, securing a win over Finn Balor with a little help from Señor Money in the Bank, Damian Priest, Seth Rollins came to the RAW taping in Baltimore, Maryland, to celebrate his accomplishments and hype fans up for a fantastic rest of the show.

“Whoa, Baltimore, well you sound so sweet, but I've gotta ask ya, how sweet was Money in the Bank?” Seth Rollins asked of the cheering crowd. “You had ‘Main Event' Jey Uso handing Roman Reigns his first pinfall defeat in three and a half years; you love to see it. We got a new Miss Money in the Bank, it's not Becky Lynch, it's IYO SKY but yes, give it up for IYO. We got a new Senor Money in the Bank in Damian Priest, and by the skin of my teeth, I beat Finn Balor, and I'm still standing here World Heavyweight Champion. But a little Birdy told me SummerSlam is only five weeks away, and there's only one thing on my mind-”

Unfortunately, before Rollins could finish, none other than Cody Rhodes emerged from the back to address his long-time WWE rival after a Money in the Bank victory of his own.

… or did he? Honestly, fans will never know, as literally one word into his promo, Brock Lesnar's music hit, and the two Night of Champions opponents decided to brawl out all over the ring area, with the babyface narrowly avoiding an F5 before laying his opponent out with a Cody Cutter.

Pretty cool, right? Most definitely… unless your name is Seth “Freakin” Rollins, as his promo was cut short, and he had to start over again once security cleaned things up during the commercial break.

Seth Rollins lands his next feud after Money in the Bank.

Finally afforded a clean ring once more, Seth Rollins got back into the ring to try it all again, as what he had to say was clearly very important.

“Well that was a crazy way to start the show! Looks like dem boys have some unfinished business, but now back to my business. I am very much looking forward to seeing who is going to be the next person who-”

Unfortunately for Rollins, again, his speech was interrupted, with Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and Rhea Ripley – but, curiously enough, not Finn Balor – emerging from the back to get all up in the “Revolutionary's” business.

“Seth, Seth, Seth, that's enough about you,” Rhea Ripley said. “We all know everyone is here to see The Judgment Day take over.”

“Wait, everyone?” Rollins asked. “I know there's everyone in the arena, there's everyone watching at home, but you don't even have everyone in your own group. Here's Finny Finn Finn? I know he's prone to sneak attacks, but something tells me tonight that's not going to be the case, is it?”

“Finn's fine; he's not here tonight, but whatever he's up to is none of your concern,” Ripley said.

Priest and company then entered the ring, with the “Punishment' holding his shiny green briefcase.

“Seth, Seth, don't concern yourself with Judgment Day business because that is our business,” Priest said. “The only thing you need to concern yourself with is this. Now I know you know what time it is, you know how this works; if I decide to cash in this contract for your World Championship. I mean, it could happen what, at SummerSlam, it could happen at the Survivor Series, at the Rumble, or maybe it could happen tonight. Maybe after I'm done beating Shinsuke Nakamura, I go from being Señor Money in the Bank to El Campeón Mundial.”

“Well, that sounds all well and good, Damian, but to cash that thing in, you have to have the champion down and out; you've got to have him beat; you've got to have him tired. But I'm fresh as a daisy right now, and I don't really have a match on the card tonight,” Rollins responded. “As a matter of fact, once I'm done with you idiots, I was gonna go party in Baltimore and let them sing my song in the streets.”

Fortunately, The Judgment Day sans Balor had a solution to Rollins' light booking in the form of “Dirty Dom,” who offered to avenge his loss at Money in the Bank via a challenge by his Mami, a match Rollins ultimately accepted as the main event of the show.

Taking the ring against “Dirty Dom” in the main event of RAW, Rollins proved why he's one of the best performers in the WWE right now, working comfortably on top for much of the match despite near-constant interference from both Ripley and Priest, who ultimately got the match thrown out due to in-ring interference. Still, this match wasn't so much about getting Mysterio a win, but instead getting Rollins weakened so that Priest could cash in his contract and get the win needed to put him at the top of the WWE Universe and bring a second world championship back to The Judgement Day.

For a moment, that looked possible, as Ripley called for the case and Priest readied himself for his crowning moment, but alas, it wasn't meant to be; Balor emerged from out of nowhere to hit Rollins in revenge for his loss at Money in the Bank and in the process, he knocked Priest out of action once and for all, leading to a heated conversation between the two as the show went off the air.

So which party does Rollins have to worry about most moving forward, The Judgment Day or Rhodes, who clearly had something to say heading into the opening segment of RAW? In the short term, there definitely appears to be something brewing between Rollins, Priest, and Balor, but after SummerSlam, don't be shocked if Rollins-Rhodes III headlines a Premium Live Event in the not-too-distant future.