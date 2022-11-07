Dax Harwood shuts down Braun Strowman after WWE comments

After wrestling his first “Premium Live Event” match at Crown Jewel since being released from WWE in June of 2021, Braun Strowman was feeling pretty sure of himself. Sure, his match wasn’t exactly a 60-minute Ironman contest between two champions, but his “Clash of the Titans” showdown against Omos drew strong enough reviews for its WrestleMania 3 homage that the “Monster Of All Monsters” felt the need to (not so) humble brag about his return to the ring and his ability to do what others can’t.

“Holy h*ll, The Giant Omos, can you believe we got 47 five-stars and reminded the people that no one cares about all these floppy floppers,” Strowman chose to tweet. “Giants and Monster > flippy flipper bag your grocery’s at Kroger.”

Now, besides angering grammar aficionados for his consistent typos – with plenty more to come – Strowman’s sentiment drew pretty strong reactions from fans and wrestlers from across the spectrum, with Chris Jericho, Will Ospreay, and even other WWE performers like Ricochet and Mustafa Ali clapping back at their co-worker for dissuading their preferred style of in-ring work.

Eventually, Strowman quasi-apologized, taking to Twitter five hours after his flight home from Saudi Arabia in an attempt to brush things over by claiming he was “joking,” but for the most part, few fans believed his words.

“Yo yo all my brothers and sisters in the locker room no matter where you came from. I have mad respect,” Strowman tweeted. “We have all worked very hard to be where we are. And all are here for a reason. Take a joke iwc. Y’all come at me none stop and the second I fire back y’all melt.”

Yup, big brad Braun is back for better and worse, and he clearly feels vindicated by going over Omos at the win; fortunately, there are wrestlers like Dax Harwood of AEW’s FTR who get what makes wrestling great and are willing to share that knowledge online to their legions of fans.

Dax Harwood schools fans on inclusivity amid WWE infighting.

While they are rarely booked like the “Top Guys” they deserve to be in AEW, FTR are continuing their run as one of the most prolific units in the game right now, with their current run in New Japan Pro Wrestling holding particular esteem among fans of tag team wrestling. Earning the straps at Forbidden Door in a trios match that also featured Roppongi Vice and the then-champions United Empire, Great-O-Khan and Jeff Cobb, FTR have defended the belts twice while steadily working programs in NJPW against members of Will Ospreay’s faction.

First they beat Aussie Open, the Down Under duo who they first met in AEW and then wrestled in NJPW at Royal Quest II broadcast live from the Crystal Palace National Sports Centre in London, England. Though the match was slightly overlooked stateside, it was an absolute barnburner, with Dave Meltzer awarding the match five stars and Cagematch users giving it an average rating of 9.35.

From there, Cash and Dax shifted their attention back to Great-O-Khan and Cobb, who wanted a rematch after Forbidden Door and got it at NJPW Battle Autumn – a card made more famous for who didn’t work it, aka “Machine Gun” Karl Anderson, who opted to focus on the “bright lights” of Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia over a show in B-Tier show in Osaka that wasn’t even in his favorite venue, the Tokyo Dome.

Retaining the strap for the second-straight time against the United Empire this year, Harwood flew back home happy, but much like Strowman, decided to tweet out his thoughts on wrestling before he took off.

“On my way back from Osaka,” Harwood began. “The life I live never gets lost on me. I know it’s not just me. It’s the opportunities. It’s the men & women, before me, that literally have busted their bodies to make wrestling better. It’s never been a one man or woman show. I’m secure enough to admit, we need each other to make this all work. The flippy guys need the giants. The technicians need the brawlers. And my short ugly ass needs all the help I can get! Ultimately, & above it all, we need y’all. We do this for y’all. Thank y’all for helping me give my family a life I never thought was possible. My wife & daughter are well taken care of because of y’all & everyone 5hat came before me. This ain’t a one man show. This is Professional Wrestling, baby!”

See Strowman; you can be inclusive before getting on a plane, even if you’ve been drinking, which Harwood definitely was, as his final tweet proves.

“That plane ride Bloody Mary hit my a– hard!” – Dax Harwood.

