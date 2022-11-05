Braun Strowman recreates WrestleMania 3 at WWE Crown Jewel

When Braun Strowman vs. Omos was announced for WWE Crown Jewel, there were only so many ways the match could go. Omos could squash Strowman, Strowman could squash Omos, or the smaller of the two men – which, for the first time ever, was Strowman, takes the punishment and fights back for a David and Goliath-style victory.

Fortunately for fans in Saudi Arabia, Paul “Triple H” Levesque decided to go with the latter option, and the card was better for it.

After spending the past few weeks working gimmick matches against three, four, even five local jobbers, Omos was finally afforded a match against a proper adversary, but you would never know that by the way the two men worked, as “The Nigerian Giant” worked over Strowman for much of the match as if he wasn’t nicknamed the “Monster Among Men.” Still, to paraphrase Logan Paul, Jake Paul, Byron Saxton, Paul Heyman, and basically every other member of the WWE Universe who has talked about the main event of Crown Jewel, all it takes is one punch to change the tenor of a match, and in this particular scenario, that punch was a powerslam. That’s right, Strowman swung Omos over his shoulders, held him in place, and then powerslamed him onto the mat to secure the win once and for all. In a match where size faced size and power clashed with power, Strowman went full-on WrestleMania 3 and secured the win by beating a Giant at his own game. All-in-all a fun match.